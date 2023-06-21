Lindsie Chrisley’s son Jackson is spilling all the tea this week on her Southern Tea podcast, as he reveals who his favorite person on the show Chrisley Knows Best is, and why Nanny Faye makes him ‘laugh his butt off.’

Todd Chrisley‘s eldest daughter, Lindsie appeared in the first few seasons of the show, before making her exit in 2017, five years before the show was taken off air.

We take a look at what Lindsie Chrisley‘s son Jackson had to say about fame, and his favorite family member on screen.

Jackson reveals his favorite Chrisley Knows Best member

As Lindsie Chrisley’s son appeared on her Southern Tea podcast, of course, she had to get him to spill the tea. And what better question to ask than who his favorite person on Chrisley Knows Best is?

Jackson revealed his favorite members on the show were Chase Chrisley and Nanny Faye for similar reasons.

“Nanny can do some funny stuff sometimes and Chase just does crazy stuff and no one even knows,” Jackson said.

We’re sure many fans of the show would agree!

Nanny Faye also makes him laugh in real life as well as on-screen, as Lindsie asked why he laughs on every FaceTime call they have.

Jackson reveals it’s the way she ‘sits there’ and says: “Hey Sugar Plum!”

Jackson says children at school ‘don’t believe’ he was on TV

Talking about seeing himself on TV, Jackson revealed a lot of people don’t believe it was him on the USA Network show because of ‘how little he was.’ He also says he finds it “weird” he was on TV.

Speaking to his mom on her pod, he revealed he tells children at school to look out for him on the show, to which they say: “That’s not you, it’s just a little kid with blonde hair and blue eyes named Jackson.”

The family’s TV show began in 2014, when Jackson was around 1-2 years old. The show was canceled due to Todd and Julie’s sentencing in 2023, however, Lindsie made her exit in 2017.

Lindsie Chrisley divorced in 2021

Lindsie shares her son Jackson with her ex-husband Will Campbell. The two announced their divorce in July 2021, after nine years of marriage.

The couple began dating in 2009, and got married three years later, as they eloped in 2012.

Taking to Instagram at the time of their split, Lindsie said they “mutually decided” that ending their marriage was the best move for their family.