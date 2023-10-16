Nelson Thomas’ car accident has The Challenge fans asking what happened to him. He faces amputation after a crash left him with a broken leg. He is determined “never to give up” on his body.

The Challenge star spent nearly two months following the accident in the hospital, undergoing various surgeries on his ankle and forearm. Nelson has been regularly updating fans who were gutted to hear he wasn’t cast for the upcoming CBS season. So, what happened to Nelson from The Challenge?

Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for MTV

Nelson Thomas’ car accident

Nelson Thomas was in a car accident in March. He was pulled out of his burning vehicle in March after a crash in Austin, Texas. He was helped at the scene by Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn.

Three other bystanders also helped. Nelson thanked them “for pulling me out of a burning vehicle, risking their own lives to save mine.” He added: “Words can’t explain how grateful I am to be alive.”

“God is truly great and he has you in his hands no matter who you are. I’m in high spirits and getting stronger. This will be a long road to recovery but to my fans, friends, and family,” Nelson continued.

What happened to Nelson on The Challenge?

Nelson began his journey in reality TV with Season 3 of Are You the One? in 2015. The following year, he debuted on MTV‘s The Challenge. Over eight years, Thomas participated in 10 seasons.

His appearance on The Challenge is now paused while he recovers from the accident. “This [possible ankle amputation news] is not going to break me, but goddamn, I’m so over hearing bad news,” he said.

“I just wanted some good news today.” In his recent Instagram update, Thomas mentioned seeking a second opinion from a specialist about his ankle’s treatment.

Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for MTV

He ‘isn’t giving up’ while facing amputation

Nelson Thomas from The Challenge is facing possible amputation of his ankle. At the end of September, he said he just “received the most disheartening news” about his ankle.

“I just got my scans back, just got my x-rays back– the bone has been re-broken,” Nelson said. “It is out of place, it’s not healing at all.” He added: “The doctor has laid my options out there.”

“The stage that I’m in right now is called a salvage stage, which [means] either they can salvage my ankle, or they can amputate it,” Nelson revealed in an Instagram update.