











Television host Nick Cannon is reportedly expecting his tenth child, which has left fans wondering who his baby moms are. Five different women share a baby with the star in total while he expects another baby with Brittany Bell.

The Wild N Out is currently said to be expecting his ninth and tenth children with two different ladies. After getting divorced from Mariah Carey, Nick continued to add kids to his list, making him a busy father alongside his career.

His eldest children are Monroe and Moroccan Scott, the fraternal twins he had with Mariah before they filed for divorce in 2014. Following their marriage, Nick went on to bring several more kids into the world with multiple women.

Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images

Meet Nick’s baby moms

Nick has five baby moms, including Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, and Bre Tiesi. He has two kids with Mariah, two with Brittany, twins with Abby, a late son with Alyssa, and his eighth with Bre.

Now, he is expecting his ninth and tenth children with two different ladies, as per The Sun. On Wednesday, June 8th, it was confirmed by TMZ that Nick Cannon is having another baby with Abby De La Rosa.

Then on Wednesday, August 24th, Brittany and Nick revealed that they are expecting their third child together. His baby mom is a former NBA dancer for the Phoenix Suns, a model, and a pageant title holder.

View Instagram Post

The host’s children timeline

Nick had his first two children with Mariah Carey in April 2011, a boy and a girl. Following their 2016 divorce, he had two children with model Brittany Bell – a son born in February 2017, and a daughter born in December 2020.

In June 2021, his twin sons were born to DJ Abby De La Rosa. Later that month, his seventh child, a son called Zen with model Alyssa Scott, was born. He died of brain cancer at five months old.

Just over a year later, in July 2022, Nick welcomed a boy through a home birth with model Bre Tiesi. He is now reportedly expecting his ninth child, due in October, with De La Rosa, and his tenth child, a boy, with Bell.

Reality Titbit has contacted Nick’s representatives for comment.

Inside his $3.2M mansion

Nick lives in a six-bedroom mansion in New Jersey. With $20 million to his name, as per Celebrity Net Worth. For his various television hosting duties, notably The Masked Singer, Nick earns around $5 million every year.

His eight-bathroom estate is situated in the secluded Saddle River neighborhood, just an hour outside of New York. As per The Sun, the host purchased the property in 2018 after renting to buy.

Nick’s Los Angeles attorney is currently listed as the owner of the luxury 1989-built home, after he rented the mansion for a whopping $11,000 in 2015, just after the presenter’s split from Mariah.

A two-story foyer, swimming pool, glass chandelier, and massive staircase surrounded by detailed wrought iron railings are just some features of the massive house. There is also plenty of space for toys in the giant living area!

View Instagram Post

WATCH WILD ‘N OUT ON VH1 EVERY TUESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK