











Nicola Peltz, or rather Nicola Peltz Beckham, has opened up on her relationship with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, after rumors of a turbulent relationship between the pair.

Actress Nicola has learned the hard way that marrying into a famous family is difficult at the best of times, let alone when your mother-in-law is Posh Spice herself.

After rumors of a rather tricky relationship between Victoria and Nicola, the 27-year-old has finally spoken about her relationship with her in-laws, alongside her husband Brooklyn Beckham, in an interview with Variety.

Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham’s feud rumors explained

It’s never good news if you think your partner’s parents don’t approve of you. While Nicola may deny any ill feeling between herself and Victoria, the celebrity rumor mill appears to disagree.

It’s been stated that the pair have been engaged in an ongoing feud, with reports claiming that sources have said the two “can’t stand each other and don’t talk”.

But where do these rumors come from?

It is said that the suspected beef originated from Nicola and Brooklyn’s wedding, which took place in Florida back in April, where it was claimed Victoria was not given any role in the proceedings.

The same reports also claimed that the Beckhams were not heavily involved in the ceremony at all and that the celebrations were heavily focused on the Peltz family.

Nicola denies falling out claims

But what did Nicola have to make of these claims? Well in her interview, Nicola reciprocated the idea that the feud rumors stemmed from the wedding.

She speculated that the media’s suspicions were fuelled when she didn’t wear a Victoria Beckham wedding dress: “I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she [Victoria] realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress.

“She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they [the press] ran with that.”

Husband Brooklyn also leapt to the defense of his wife and his mother’s relationship, claiming that “everyone gets along, which is good”.

The ambiguous Instagram post

Nicola’s claims of inter-family peace were not helped by an Instagram post uploaded to her account on Saturday.

Accompanied by two pictures of herself with red eyes, Nicola’s candid caption expressed how she felt about celebrity life, without explicitly mentioning any names.

“Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me”, wrote Nicola, going on to add that “we all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it”.

One fan linked the emotional post to the rumored falling out between Nicola and Victoria, urging the Transformers star to “reach out to your husband’s mum and heal”, claiming that would be the best course of action for the newly wedded couple.

But given Nicola’s insistence that there’s no beef between her and Victoria, it seems people are reading into her post a little too much.

