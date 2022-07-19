Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans' adorable love story started on The X Factor













Nicole Scherzinger is reportedly engaged to boyfriend Thom Evans, writes The Daily Mail, so let’s take a look at how the stars unexpectedly crossed paths.

One is a global singer and the other is an international rugby player for Scotland – two completely different industries – yet Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans still managed to unite in showbiz.

The pair went public with their romance in January 2020 – but it began much sooner than that.

They’re reportedly set to walk down the aisle after Thom popped the question during their recent dreamy Greek getaway, according to a source. It’s claimed the pair are engaged, a family friend reportedly told The Daily Mail.

Photo by TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Inside Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans’ three-year fairytale

October 2019

The 37-year-old former athlete was smitten with X Factor judge Nicole the moment they met on the Celebrity version – or more likely before.

Responding to dating rumours on Loose Women, Thom said he was only focused on winning the competition as a Try Star member. He was alongside rugby union players Ben Foden and Levi Davis.

Ironically, when a photo of his now-girlfriend appeared on screen, Thom was completely distracted and stumbled on his words.

“Who wouldn’t want to date Nicole? She’s lovely,” he added.

The group placed fifth, but Thom probably wasn’t too disappointed thanks to the budding romance.

December 2019

No relationship was confirmed, but they were spotted on a night out in London in December.

Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

January 2020

Things were made official with their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle

Three days later, paparazzi snapped them holding hands whilst hanging out in LA.

June 2020

The ex-Glasgow Warriors player celebrated Father’s Day with his family, which Nicole also attended. Looks like the 44-year-old got the parents approval!

January 2021

A year after their public couple debut, Nicole opened up about their relationship in an interview with The Times, headlined: “British men? Maybe it’s the accent — or the charm.”

We already knew she had a thing for Brits – her relationship with Lewis Hamilton received intense media attention until they broke up in 2015.

October 2021

It was time for Thom to gush about his partner, so he told The Sun how he was feeling.

He said: “Nobody is asking Nicole how she got with me because I’m massively punching (above my weight). She’s so easy and fun to be around. I’ve hit the jackpot.”

“People always say, ‘When you know, you know’ and I can honestly say I’d never really had that moment. But within the first couple of days with Nicole it was just awesome and it has been awesome ever since,” he added.

July 2022

The pair jetted off to Santorini for a summer holiday. Being the incredibly active couple they are, Thom and Nicole explored the island on a hike. We applaud them for committing to it in the heat.

