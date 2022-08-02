











Kourtney Kardashian turned to her fans for an opinion on how her hair should look, and almost all of them want her to do nothing but grow it long.

The Kardashians are natural trendsetters and hundreds and thousands of fans draw inspiration from them. But, it appears like Kourtney is unable to decide how she wants to keep her hair next, and we understand it can be a real struggle.

To help you choose, she has shared a series of pictures on her Instagram stories featuring herself in a variety of hairdos.

Fans had a look at all the options, but most of them ended up suggesting nothing but long locks in the future.

Kourtney Kardashian’s hair is now fans’ problem

Even Kourtney may not have given her hair as much thought as her fans.

Today, August 1, she posted a mirror selfie with the caption: “Do I cut my hair again or do I grow it? (the day I cut it)”

She currently has a bob cut, which has been her look for a while.

Along with the picture on her feed, she shared a few more throwback photographs, in which she’s donning multiple hairstyles

You can find all of her pictures here.

Fans want the reality star to grow her hair

Surprisingly, the majority of her fans want her to ditch the short hair and grow it long again.

One fan wrote: “Grow it, pleaseeee. We love your hair at medium length or long.”

“Grow little longer. No matter what, you are the gorgeous one,” read another comment.

“Grow it long. Jasmine style again, bring it back.,” wrote another.

Another fan commented: “Grow it back Kourt. We love you nevertheless.”

She teases a second business venture

Apart from hair and wardrobe, the oldest Kardashian sister is thrilled about her upcoming business venture.

She dropped the big hint by posting a picture of herself in an oversized suit-blazer along with the caption, “It’s giving boss lady with business venture coming soon 👀💭💬👩🏻‍🔬✨🤓🔎🥂.”

This will be her second project besides Poosh. The lifestyle blog was founded in April 2019.