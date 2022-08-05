











Eagle-eyed fans of Southern Charm have noticed that Kathryn Dennis towers above the rest of the gang and her impressive height makes it easy to understand how she is a successful model.

The controversial reality star has made herself a career not only on the screens but on the runway too as she models to make her cash. Reality Titbit has all the information on the star’s towering height.

Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for TBT Magazine Powered By Berman Law Group

How tall is Kathryn Dennis?

According to Screen Rant, Kathryn Calhoun Dennis of Southern Charm stands tall at 5 feet 11 inches. Despite being a reality TV star, Dennis started her career and was spotted for the show, due to her successful career as a model.

The star has a devoted following of over 900,000 on Instagram. The 29-year-old can be seen wearing heels (and towering over friends) in pictures from her social media account.

The red-headed model and Southern Charm personality worked for Azalea Magazine, Lauren Moser, Moore Photography, and others.

Kathryn is “above the average height of a model”

According to TV Guide Time, being 5 feet 11 inches, Kathryn is above the average height of a model (which is 5 feet 9 inches). The site also suggests that her estimated body measurements are 34-26-36 inches.

Kathryn often posts story’s to her Instagram and her most recent modeling-related story dates back 41 weeks. The star of Southern Charm wears a green floral print outfit with green heels and poses with an oversized green purse.

Dennis has worked with some of the best photographers in her state in the past, with one of those being photographer J Michael Walker, who she has worked with several times.

More about Dennis

Dennis was born and raised in Charleston, South Carolina. Her parents are Luke and Allison Dennis. Her mom Allison Dennis, unfortunately, passed away at 59 years of age after previously battling cancer.

Kathryn is an intelligent woman as aside from modeling, she also completed a Bachelor in Journalism and Communication degree at the University of Southern Carolina.

Her grandfather Rembert Coney Dennis of Berkeley County served in the South Carolina Senate for over four decades and the model is a direct descendant of John C. Calhoun, the 7th Vice President of the United States.

