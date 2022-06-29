











We all know the Kardashians do the best birthday parties for their kids and Kim’s latest wilderness retreat for North’s ninth was nothing short of spectacular. The businesswoman and mom of four set up – for North and a handful of her lucky friends – their very own “Camp North”.

The group, which included North, Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, and other celebrity kids such as singer Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell, jetted off on the retreat.

Kim shared the whole experience with her fans via her Instagram story, but it wasn’t the luxurious decor and fancy plane ride that shocked fans, it was North’s bravery and adrenalin-fuelled spirit as she dived head-first into all the activities – and some were pretty intense!

Photo by NINO/GC Images

North showed no fear on wilderness retreat

During the Instagram stories, we got to see the group of kids take part in a load of different activities including a ride on a river raft and a hike across a footbridge, with North sporting a beaming smile the entire time.

North then took to the skies as Kim recorded her daughter as she was strapped into a huge zip-line that was a good few hundred feet up in the treetops

What surprised fans the most, however, was when Kim posted a clip of her daughter wakeboarding off the back of a boat. Yes, she had an instructor with her, but the nine-year-old seemed to be a natural! Looks like we may have a future adrenalin junkie on our hands!

Fans couldn’t believe ‘Camp North’

We all know Kim is an exceptional mom who’s always doing the most for her kids, but fan’s comments show she has really outdone herself this time. Beneath an Instagram picture showcasing the trip, one comment read:

Best mom ever, what an awesome experience. Instagram

Another wrote: “This is how you raise your kids, outdoors, experiencing life! Go, Kim!” Another added: “Wish I was a Kardashian kid.”

North appeared to enjoy the trip as much as we loved seeing it – who knows what Kim will have in store for her big number ten next year?

We outside! Camp North went better than I expected! The Malikas set everything up perfectly, everyone got along, no paparazzi, the location didn’t get leaked to the press, and not one of my siblings showed up. A truly magical weekend. Read more: https://t.co/O7PpXc0zBv pic.twitter.com/fwpqkXPJcl — North West (@norisblackbook) June 28, 2022

Kim waited a while before introducing North to Pete

North has three other siblings – Saint, Chicago and Psalm – and earlier this month Kim opened up to Today’s Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie about how she waited a while to introduce North and her siblings to boyfriend Pete Davidson.

I definitely wanted to wait six months and that was the marker. It’s different for everyone and different things work for different people. But you just have to do what feels right and try to be as respectful and cautious as possible. Kim Kardashian

