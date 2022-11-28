North West channelled Michael Jackson’s moves as she danced to his iconic song Beat It on TikTok. The video comes a month after she wore the singer’s Smooth Criminal hat, which mom Kim Kardashian bought at an auction.

The eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye ‘Ye’ West is no stranger to being in the spotlight. Over the past year, the nine-year-old has been in the public eye for her entertaining TikTok clips. She also made appearances at Milan and Paris Fashion Week with her family.

For this year’s Halloween, not only did North dress up as Aaliyah, but she also dressed up as icon Michael Jackson. However, Kardashian fans weren’t expecting her to wear the original white fedora and a black leather jacket.

In a new TikTok video, the nine-year-old expressed her admiration for the beloved late singer showing her dance moves in the rhythm of ‘Beat It’.

North West dances along to Michael Jackson’s Beat It

On November 27, North uploaded a new video on her conjoint TikTok account with her mom, Kim. Filmed in the dressing room, she wrote a purple pajama set and a cross necklace with her curly locks down.

In the 15-second video, which has already accumulated 3.5 million views in a day, the nine-year-old adorably recreates the dance moves of the popular MJ song, Beat It.

Kim revealed to her followers that North was a “really big fan of Michael Jackson” and was gifted a leather jacket worn by Jackson during Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday party as a Christmas present in 2019.

North wears Michael Jackson’s original hat for Halloween

North might’ve not been born when Michael Jackson was still alive, but the little star has grown up listening to his tunes.

For Halloween, not only did the young star dress up as Aaliyah for a sibling photoshoot, but North leveled it up and turned into the King of Pop to attend the family’s annual spooky celebrations.

Making her outfit as authentic as possible, North wore the original Smooth Criminal hat, which once belonged to the late singer. As reported by The Mirror, her reality star mom spent more than £50,000 ($65,625) to buy the hat as a present to North on her sixth birthday.

“Along with the jacket, North also got Michael’s Smooth Criminal hat. It still has his makeup on it,” Kim captioned in her Instagram story, at the time.

Kardashian fans divided as others in ‘disbelief’

In recent months, North has quickly become a fashionista with a solid fan base. Accumulating millions of views on her TikTok, her fashion choices have caught the attention of fans – and Halloween was not an expectation.

Nonetheless, the reactions to her TikTok were mixed, as many were in ‘disbelief’ to have seen the youngster wearing such an item worth thousands of dollars.

Fans claimed Michael’s hat should’ve been kept on display and not touched, due to the sentimental value to longtime followers of the singer and his legacy.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know