From serving sushi nyotaimori-style to nine-year-old North West rocking up with a face covered in ‘blood’, there were plenty of eyebrow-raising scenes from Ye’s 46th birthday celebration.

If there’s one thing for certain about Kanye West, it’s that the rapper is never far from controversy. Since throwing a birthday bash in Los Angeles on Saturday night (June 10), pictures from the star-studded event have caused quite a stir. Particularly images of Ye’s eldest daughter, North West, who turned up to the event covered in fake blood.

For the unsuspecting viewer, and those who might not know of North’s passion for FX makeup, some were concerned for North’s wellbeing.

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

‘Did North have a fight or a fall?’

Pictures from Ye’s Saturday night bash, which went on until the early hours of Sunday morning, took over our social media feeds the following day.

While some couldn’t get their minds off the plating of raw sushi on nearly-nude models, others were concerned for North West’s wellbeing. Some were even questioning whether North had been in a scrap or injured before the event.

Rest assured, North was not hurt, but just trying out a new makeup style for her dad’s big day. TMZ was informed that Ye’s daughter was wearing FX makeup to look like fake blood.

North West likes to play with FX face makeup

If you’ve ever come across North’s joint TikTok account with mom Kim Kardashian, then you’ll know that the celebrity progeny likes to dabble in face art. The nine-year-old has shown off her creativity, sometimes using Kim as a model for her elaborate makeup looks.

“North is really into special effects makeup, and she’s really good at it,” Kim told Allure last year.

The eldest of Kimye’s four children is often praised for her creativity, also sharing her illustrations with their millions of followers on TikTok. North’s latest muse has been rapper Ice Spice. A drawing North did of Ice Spice went viral earlier this year, scoring the young artist plenty of compliments.

Kanye West’s 46th birthday was also not the first time North has experimented with fake blood.

She has posted several TikTok videos showing how she creates gory and squeamish FX makeup looks with fake blood and prosthetic wax.

North West’s best makeup looks take inspo from her parents

North has turned Kim K into a Minion, painting her face bright yellow with additional touches such as glasses and the nickname “Mommy Minion.”

One of our favorites is from earlier this year, when North became the spitting image of her famous father, transforming into Kanye to mime along to Bound 2.

With North’s tenth birthday just days away, we’re wondering whether she’ll pull out more dramatic makeup looks to ring in her first decade.