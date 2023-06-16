Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West got matching Dior bracelets before her lavish 10th birthday party and a total of $1,250 worth of Dior jewelry as her birthday present.

The Kardashians star knows how to treat her children, especially on their birthdays. Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West purchased matching Dior bracelets before North’s birthday party at the Beverly Hills Hotel on June 15.

The celebrity mother-daughter duo documented their shopping spree on TikTok and unveiled the stunning location for North’s birthday bash.

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kim and North get matching Dior bracelets

The reality star surprised her daughter North with a stunning birthday gift before the lavish celebrations on Thursday, June 15.

Kim and North got themselves matching pink Dior bracelets from a pop-up at Beverly Hills Hotel, priced at $420 each, with labels of Christian Dior and Beverly Hills on them.

Kanye West‘s firstborn received a $830 pearl necklace and she showed off her stunning gift smiling for the camera in a new TikTok video.

The total of her Dior purchases came to $1250 – you can watch snippets from the luxury birthday location below:

North and friends in a limo to birthday venue

In another video shared across several social media platforms, North and her friends were spotted traveling in a limo on their way to the birthday venue.

North had the time of her life singing Miley Cyrus’ hit single Made in the USA as her friends sang along to the song and joined the fun.

Kim Kardashian has certainly splashed out to make North’s 10th birthday a memorable one. North and her friends received customized pink pajamas and black hoodies from the LA-based store Visions Studio.

The birthday bash followed a pink theme with a massive pink tent and Hello Kitty pillows.

Kim shares a picture of North as a baby

Kim paid a sweet tribute to North and shared a snap of her as a baby, revealing that her daughter weighed just 4lb when she was born.

North was pictured next to her dolls and Kim shared the adorable throwback picture on her Instagram Story, telling her followers: “Spot my baby!”

Kim also shared a carousel of images on her Instagram Feed, followed by the caption: “My sweet special baby girl. I can’t believe you’re 10 years old North. My soul changed the day I met you and I love having you as my best friend. Thank you for making me a mommy. I love you so so so much and I will always be by your side forever.”

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY