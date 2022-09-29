North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom











North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together.

Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.

With the Fashion Week going on, it does not come as a surprise that both North and Kim decided to show off their looks while walking the streets of Milan

North West steals the show

There is no doubt that Kim has an amazing style and it looks like North has learned a thing or two from her mom as she is also known for showcasing unique looks.

At the same time, the nine-year-old definitely knows how to strike a pose in front of the camera and Kim allowed her followers to enjoy that as she shared their pictures on Instagram.

Both North and Kim were spotted wearing black attires as they stepped out of their car to enjoy the Fashion week. People were quick to comment on North as one wrote: “North is my forever mood.” Another fan wrote “The best duo.”

The mother-daughter duo has taken over social media

North and Kim share an amazing bond and they are happy to share it with the fans on social media. The two even have a TikTok account together which has a social media following of over 7 million.

Looking at some of their videos, it is clear to say that they are not afraid to jump on social media trends together. At the same time, Kim has used the platform to show off North’s makeup skills.

On most occasions, Kim acts as a canvas for her daughter as she shows her makeup skills.

Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage

What Kim has said about North being on social media

For those who have been following Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, you would know that the rapper has expressed his unhappiness over his daughter being on social media.

However, Kim seems to have a different take on this as she states she would not want to restrict her daughter’s creativity and would love for her to show more of herself while making sure her social media habits are monitored.

Kim further added that she wanted their daughter to be happy and was doing everything she could as the main caregiver.

