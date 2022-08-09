











“You have no idea how iconic this is” – Kim Kardashian.

Hulu has just released another 30-second teaser trailer for the upcoming series of The Kardashians. After the first season was a major hit, fans are already on the edge of their seats as they await season 2, which looks like it comes with more drama than ever.

During the 30-second clip entitled No Limits, Kim labels her nine-year-old daughter North “iconic” as she attends a fashion shoot.

Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images

North is becoming ‘iconic’

We already knew North was an icon – she keeps proving that to us more each day. In the teaser trailer it is confirmed by her mom when she’s seen leaning over and talking to her daughter in a green room saying:

You have no idea how iconic this is. Kim Kardashian

From what we can see it appears North is in a fashion shoot as she reps a stunning purple Burberry coat. We’ll have to wait for the new series to see what went down – and we can’t wait!

North’s most iconic moments

As we said, it’s no news to us to hear North is an icon as the past few months have shown us just that. For example, during Paris Fashion Week the nine-year-old held up a sign saying “STOP” as the paparazzi tried to snap pictures of her and her mom as they watched the Jean Paul Guiltier show.

In another moment during Fashion Week, North left the fashion show and was caught asking the paparazzi: “Why are you always waiting for us?” Because you’re North West!

Fans have been calling her “little Kanye” more and more recently as her fiery personality and hilarious statements reflect her dad perhaps a little too much.

When is the new season of The Kardashians?

Season 2 of The Kardashians will hit Hulu for its premiere on Thursday, September 22, 2022 in the US.

The reality show’s first series aired in April 2022 and consisted of ten episodes, which were released on a weekly basis. The new series will most likely mirror this pattern.

While The Kardashians is available to watch on Hulu in the US, fans in the UK will be able to watch the show’s first and second seasons on Disney Plus.

