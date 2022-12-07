North West is super close to her famous mom Kim Kardashian, she even wears a top with her face plastered across it, take a look at this heartwarming clip.

The oldest of Kim and ex-husband Kanye West’s four kids, North, is now nine years old and fans have been commenting on how rapidly she is growing up.

The fashionista even showed us a recent #OOTD on TikTok which consists of a graphic white tee and black jeans – although there’s something special about exactly who it is on the T-shirt…

Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage

North even wears a top with her mom’s face on it

Clearly, North and Kim have a very close mother-daughter relationship, so much so, North has honored her mom by wearing a top with her face on it.

North flaunted her outfit at the end of a TikTok video that showcased her skincare routine. The nine-year-old began the clip in her Christmas pajamas and cheetah print headband, as she used her mother’s skincare brand Skkn.

Northie then went in with the Vitamasques Electrolyte Watermelon Dace Sheet Mask. Before using Kendall Jenner’s Rose Mint toothpaste and a black electric toothbrush.

Now it’s time for the hair and outfit – The beauty queen pulls together a slicked-back ponytail and goes into her bedroom to film her outfit laid out on the floor.

At the end of the video, North poses in her fresh fit which consists of black jeans and the “Ciao, Kim” Ice cream-print T-shirt from her mom’s collection with Italian fashion house, Dolce & Gabanna. The black and white T-shirts are priced at $150 each.

North West is super close to mom Kim

Kim Kardashian and North West took to TikTok on Tuesday, December 6 in a heartwarming new clip. The 42-year-old lip-synced to an audio clip with her eldest child as they used a popular filter that warped their faces.

The sound originally came from an old viral video but Kim and North have sent the sound viral once again. Whilst the comments on their channel are disabled, the post received more than 26,900 likes from their 10.8 million followers.

The video begins with North asking: “Do you know what happened to my heart?”

Kim then replied: “What happened to your heart?”

Before Northie states: “The first time I saw you my heart fell in love with you!”

North was in a black hoody with the SpaceX logo printed on it, paired with a blue, black, and white plaid skirt that appears to be school uniform. Whereas the SKIMS founder slicked her hair back into a tight bun and also wore a black hoody.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know