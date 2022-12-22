From North West‘s TikTok it’s clear she’s the ultimate prankster and her latest victim to get hit by the prank patrol is younger brother Psalm.

Under the username @kimandnorth, the nine-year-old regularly posts videos on the platform and has garnered more than 11 million followers. While the comments on the videos are always turned off, the videos still garner lots of chatter.

In her most recent TikTok, North’s baby brother seemed blissfully unaware of what the naughty elf aka Northie was doing to his angelic face. Dressed in festive green pajamas and snuggled up to a cuddly toy, Psalm had been completely transformed by his hilariously mischievous sister.

Let’s take a look at North’s most recent holiday prank…

North West makes brother Psalm new victim of pranks

The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West shared a video of herself drawing on her brother’s face whilst he was sleeping. The 9-year-old took to TikTok on December 20 as she played the trick on her brother Psalm, 3.

Using black eyeliner from her mom’s KKW Beauty line, North drew X’s on Psalm’s cheeks. She also drew a heart on his forehead and a dark circle around one of his eyes. To finish off the look she added whiskers, a button nose, eyelashes, and a beard.

She concluded the video by revealing the finished look as Psalm sleeper peacefully. She then panned to a naughty Elf on the Shelf doll, who had the eyeliner strategically placed in its hand.

North captioned the 15-second video clip: “Elf on the Shelf ha ha.” The video was set to “Let It Snow” by Dean Martin in the festive spirit.

While North may be doing Psalm’s glam as a joke; her mom has previously talked about her passion for doing makeup, especially special effects.

Kim told Allure in a July video interview: “North is really into special effects makeup, and she’s really good at it so I have a teacher come and show her special effects makeup where it’s like wounds and blood and tons of stuff.”

North pranks mom by ‘shaving off’ eyebrows

The prank on Psalm comes mere days after North pranked her mom, in a playful video where she pretended to shave off the beauty mogul’s brows.

North recorded herself holding a pink eyebrow shaver and tip-toeing into her mom’s bedroom in their Hidden Hills mansion. She then begins whispering to herself with a voice effect as she films her mom Kim K fast asleep.

Next, the rebel begins to rub the shaver along the mom of four’s face, before quickly switching on an eyebrow filter called ‘Thin Brows.’ This gives the selfie effect of having thinner brows, many people use this filter to see if they suit having slim brows.

North then said: “Mom, wake up. Wake up.”

Kardashian replied, tired: Yeah, I’m awake.’

Although, when she saw her face in the phone reflection, she widened her eyes and gasped: “North, this is not funny!”

@kimandnorth The fake eyebrows filter that’s so funny ha ha ♬ original sound – Kim and North View TikTok

