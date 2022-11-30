North West is excited about Christmas. Despite her love-hate relationship with the paparazzi, Northie was all about the cameras and dollar bills in this year’s decorations for her Christmas tree.

The eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is getting her own Christmas tree in her bedroom this year. Prepping it ahead of the month of December, North gave her followers an insight into her decorations in the rhythm of Ariana Grande’s ‘Santa Tell Me’.

Although North seemed delighted with the paparazzi attention on season 2 of the family reality show, the nine-year-old hasn’t held back when it became too difficult to handle.

Her Christmas tree decorations seemed to include a camera – was this in a tribute to North West’s love-hate relationship with the paparazzi cameras?

North West decorates Christmas tree with fake money and cameras

On November 30, North West posted on her conjoint TikTok account with her mom Kim Kardashian. She showed her 10.5 million followers her Christmas tree decorations.

In the 30-second video, North filmed her step-by-step process of decorating her Christmas tree. This year, it was placed in her butterfly-pink room.

With the tree already lit up, the nine-year-old put on different ornaments. These included cameras, stacks of fake dollar bills, hanging icicles, and black balls covered in gold glitter.

A love-hate relationship with paparazzi and THAT ‘Stop’ sign

The Kardashians – Kris, shown. (Courtesy of Hulu)

During the finale episode of the second season of The Kardashians, viewers saw North joining her mother in Paris and Milan for Couture Week and Fashion Week.

As the eldest daughter, the two have a very special bond. The reality star wanted her to experience as many things as possible at her young age.

However, although she was thrilled in Paris to receive the attention of the camera and the fans, North quickly became fed up.

Before Kim hit the Balenciaga runway in July, the family attended the Jean Paul Gaultier show. Using her invitation paper and a pen, North wrote “STOP” and held it up after seeing the cameras focusing on them.

“They put invites on each seat, and she took the pen out of Cici’s purse, and she wrote ‘Stop’ really big on the invite, Kim said on the confessional.

“And she just like held it up to the people across from her, just being like, ‘Do not take a picture of me….’”

… And fans love her for it

Now that North is getting older, the youngster has even become a TikTok sensation. On average, the young star uploads ten different videos, ranging from ten seconds to two minutes, daily.

In her videos, most of which are sped up, Northie shows snippets of her daily life – her skincare routine or cleaning out her giant makeup drawer, as well as moments with family members.

Joining the app during the pandemic, she has now accumulated more than ten million followers and 220 million likes.

Fans just seem to love her.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY+ NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know