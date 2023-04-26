North West has stolen the show once again as she takes over Kim Kardashian’s Instagram, and fans can’t help but notice the resemblance to Ariana Grande as she sports a high ponytail.

The 9-year-old has been slaying the social media game lately, and it’s clear North West takes after her family as her iconic TikToks are nothing short of viral. Kris Jenner sure did well.

We take a look at Kim Kardashian‘s latest post and why fans are comparing Northie to the iconic pop star, who ironically, shares the same ex as the SKIMS owner.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

North West takes over Kim Kardashian’s Instagram

Taking to her 353 million Instagram followers, Kim Kardashian shared a photo of her eldest daughter which she captioned: “My best friend.”

Kanye West‘s daughter can be seen wearing an Aaliyah T-shirt and some chic sunglasses surrounded by moonlight.

In true ‘Ariana Grande’ style North West can be seen rocking a high ponytail with a super cute side fringe.

Fans were loving the new look as they rushed to the comments to compliment the 9-year-old.

“Slay,” said one, while another simply wrote: “iconic.”

No more words are needed!

Fans think North West looks like Ariana Grande

Although many fans were commenting on how North West was slaying the ‘gram, others couldn’t help but notice how much Kim Kardashian’s daughter reminded them of popstar Ariana Grande.

“Thought it was Ariana Grande for a minute,” said one fan.

“Ariana!! What are you doing here!!” joked another.

In response to Kim K’s caption, another penned: “Ariana Grande is your best friend????”

“Ariana Grande is that you?” commented one.

North has had her fair share of comparisons over the years. Just a few weeks ago, fans were saying how young Kourtney Kardashian resembled her niece, as momager Kris Jenner posted an adorable throwback video montage for her eldest’s birthday.

The 9-year-old continues to steal the show

Kim’s Instagram isn’t the first time little Northie stole the show this week, as the duo presented hairstylist Chris Appleton with an award at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards.

Taking the mic off her mom, in her chic sunglasses and a high pony, North announced to the crowd: “There’s no words, Chris Appleton’s the best.”

The 9-year-old also stole the stage at a Katy Perry concert as she joined her on stage earlier this month.

When asked by the American Idol judge what she wanted to be when she grew up, North replied: “Everything.”

Well, she was definitely giving ‘everything’ in Kim’s Insta pic!