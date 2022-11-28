The next generation of Kardashians have certainly shown that they aren’t afraid of the spotlight, and North West‘s recent TikTok antics have proven just that as she poked fun at DASH.

North, the eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, is very active on the platform and gained quite a fandom, with many believing that she will follow in the footsteps of her mom and aunties.

Although Kim has proved herself to be quite the businesswoman, this hasn’t stopped her daughter from poking a little fun at her past in one of her videos…

North West pokes fun at Kim Kardashian DASH stores in TikTok video

At just nine years old, North has taken the world of TikTok by storm and regularly updates her joint account with Kim, @kimandnorth.

Fans have been loving the consistent mother-daughter content as well as the unique insight she gives into the world of the Kardashians.

In one of her videos, which has gained just under two million views, the preteen mimes along to audio of her mom who is speaking about opening her DASH store in Calabasas.

North also uses a filter that distorts her face as she pulls hilarious expressions and light-heartedly mocks her mom’s emotional words.

The account is reportedly managed by an adult so it is clear the video is just a bit of fun.

What is DASH?

Founded in 2006, DASH was a fashion and accessory boutique and the Kardashian sisters’ first step into the business world.

The flagship DASH store initially opened in Calabasas, California but following the success of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, it later relocated to Los Angeles.

The sisters then opened two more stores in Miami and New York. An online version of the store was also launched in 2015.

It featured in early episodes of KUWTK, Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami, and in a spinoff called Dash Dolls.

However, back in 2018, Kim announced that they would be closing DASH stores for good.

“We’ve loved running DASH, but in the last few years we’ve all grown so much individually,” Kim wrote on her website.

“We’ve been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families. We know in our hearts that it’s time to move on.”

Although fans were left devastated by the closures, this was just the beginning for the Kardashian sisters.

