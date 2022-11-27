North West is not afraid to show off her skills on social media and she proved it to the world that she is a Master chef in making as she showed off her cooking skills in the latest TikTok.

Kim Kardashian and North have definitely taken over the platform with their videos while the nine-year-old has also had the freedom to show off her talent.

That being said, Kim always keeps an eye on what is being posted online.

North West proves she is a Master chef in making

North definitely has perfect taste and she is not afraid to share her recipe for a perfect sandwich with her millions of followers.

On November 26, North took to TikTok to share the process of her creating a perfect grilled cheese sandwich.

Keeping it plain and simple, North only took three ingredients – bread, butter, and cheese.

She went on to pour herself a cup of water while filling it with some ice.

She completed the perfect meal for herself by cutting the sandwich into the shape of a heart.

She has taken over TikTok

People have been obsessed with Kim and North’s videos on TikTok and their millions of followers are an example of how much people love their content.

Recently, North even collaborated with Lizzo as the duo bust some moves. North had gone to Lizzo’s concert and was not shy when it came to recording a TikTok video with the singer.

At the same time, North has shown her makeup skills while taking Kim and her auntie Kylie as a muse.

Kim and North have also taken part in viral TikTok trends and proved that they are the best duo on the platform.

Kim Kardashian has defended North West’s social media use

With North being nine years old there have been concerns have been expressed by others in the past. One of them happens to be North’s father, Kanye West, who now goes by Ye.

Ye was not happy that their daughter was on the platform. However, Kim has defended her decision time and again.

Kim noted that there was parental guidance and she always knew what North was posting.

