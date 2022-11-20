North West proves she is the biggest Lizzo fans as the duo bust some dance moves











North West is one of Lizzo’s biggest fans and she proved it to the world as she busts some dance moves with the singer backstage.

Lizzo has managed to capture the world with her personality and North is no exception. Kim Kardashian’s daughter recently attended the singer’s concert and showed her full support.

To add to this, the pair gave fans a bit more as they decided to make a TikTok video together.

Lizzo and North West bust some dance moves

When two TikTok queens come together, you can expect some magic to happen and things were no different when North and Lizzo decided to show off their dance moves.

North brought out her phone and decided to make Lizzo dance to the viral TikTok song Flyday Chinatown by Yasuha.

As North did the dance steps, Lizzo decided to follow her lead and the two managed to create a perfect video along with North’s friend who seemed like an expert in dancing.

The video was quick to grab the attention of everyone and has already received over 4 million views.

North West is taking over TikTok

Through her TikTok, North, and Kim, which she runs with her mother, the nine-year-old is definitely grabbing a lot of fo attention.

In all her videos, North is nothing but herself and people are loving the honest take on her everyday life. To add to this, fans have been loving all the mother-daughter content.

Quite frequently, Kim and North tend to collaborate and in a matter of seconds, their videos go viral on the platform. In fact, North recently posted a video with Kim on the platform.

In the clip, the two were seen letting themselves loose while waving bye while animated audio played in the background.

Kim Kardashian has defended social media use

With North being online at nine years old, there had been times when people had questioned her being on social media.

However, Kim was quick to respond to the haters and made it clear that she looked after everything that her daughter posted and nothing was done without parental guidance.

