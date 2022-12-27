North West shows her singing skills by making a special duet with singer-songwriter Sia at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party.

This year’s Christmas was by Kourtney Kardashian. The famous Kardashian property turned into a magical Winter Wonderland. There were tons of red everywhere, lights, and gingerbread houses.

The eldest of Kim Kardashian and Kanye ‘Ye’ West, North West, took the microphone and sang alongside chart-topping artist Sia, who brought on the entertainment at the annual Kardashian Christmas party.

Making the night more entertaining for the family and guests, the nine-year-old joined Sia inside her gigantic box to sing a special duet to celebrate the Christmas holidays.

North West and Sia, what?

North and Sia sing ‘Snowman’ inside a giant box for Christmas

On December 25, North went to her conjoint TikTok account with her mom Kim, where she surprised her 11.8 million followers by joining Sia’s performance at the annual Kardashian Christmas party.

North West and Sia performed inside a giant box. She was the special guest at the lavish Kardashian celebration hosted by the eldest of the tribe, other than Kourtney.

Wearing a shimmering co-ord set, North didn’t hesitate to join the singer, as the two performed the hit song ‘Snowman’ in front of the family and guests.

Family and friends proudly watched North’s performance, as Kim Kardashian didn’t miss a second to record the two stars.

Kardashian fans were impressed

As more photos and videos from inside the lavish party are shared with fans, many have gotten an idea of ​​this year’s theme.

Many took to social media to share their reactions to North’s impromptu performance, as she has been called a carbon copy of her father in every aspect.

While the majority of reactions to North West and Sia’s performance were positive, other Kardashian fans gushed about Sia’s friendship with the Kardashians.

“She sounds good,” a fan commented.

A fan joked: “Where is Kim crying?”

“North looks so pretty,” one penned.

A fourth follower wrote: North kinda sounds good. I love them.”

North’s performance at Paris Fashion Week remains iconic

Surprisingly enough, it’s not the first time North has taken over the microphone. I mean, music runs through her veins.

North stole the show at her father’s Yeezy Season 8 show, as the six-year-old at the time made an adorable musical performance leaving her mother, Kim, in tears.

The little star jumped on the runway as the models walked into the catwalk and rapper over a beat made by fellow star ZaZa.

“I will never do bad things,” North sang. “This is new. Look at my shoes — they’re cute! And cool!”

During the two-minute performance, Northie held her microphone tight until she felt comfortable with the audience and danced to the lyrics. The rapper joined her daughter at the end of the performance.

North then carried with the lyrics, “Yeah, yeah, yeah! Cool! Cute! Cool — yeah!” and freestyled with a special shout-out to her cousin and closest friend, Penelope Disick.

Yep… Like father, like daughter.

