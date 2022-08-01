North West shows off her makeup skills as she transforms mum Kim into minion













Kim Kardashian has a new look and it is definitely going viral all thanks to North West and her makeup skills! The reality star recently turned into a “mommy minion” and everyone is loving it!

North and Kim have taken over TikTok time and again and it does not come as a surprise that the pair managed to win the crowd once again.

This time, North showed off her makeup skills as she used minions as the muse and did the makeup for her mum, Kim.

Kim Kardashian shows off North’s makeup skills

On July 31, Kim took to social media to post on the North and Kim TikTok account that she shares with her daughter.

Captioning the post as “mommy minion,” Kim gave users a glimpse of North’s talent as she let her daughter do her makeup. The video began with the reality star showing the makeup palette that was used.

It seems like North made use of four different color palettes to complete the look. She even made round glasses and glittery lips to make sure that Kim was looking the part.

Undoubtedly, Kim was happy to show off her daughter’s work as she posed for the same on social media. As of now, the video has over 14 million views.

The mother-daughter duo has been taking over TikTok

This is not the first time that Kim and North have gone viral for their content. In the past, the pair have come together for several videos and even have a social media following of 7 million.

Looking at their TikTok, one can say that the duo is not afraid to jump on viral trends on the platform. In fact, they have also used the platform to give us a sneak peek of what happens at a Kardashian event.

A couple of weeks ago, Kim posted a video that was taken during Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party. The snippet sure had everyone jealous.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

What has Kim said about North being on social media

While the two seem to have fun together on the platform, there has been drama involved for the same. A couple of months ago Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, had raised his concerns over North using social media as he did not want their daughter to be on the platform at this age.

However, Kim was quick to respond to this. The reality star noted that North was allowed to express her creative side with adult supervision. Kim further added that she wanted their daughter to be happy and was doing everything she could as the main caregiver.