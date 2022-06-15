











Intentionally or not, Kim Kardashian and Kanye’s eldest child North West has proved just like her parents, she was meant to be in the spotlight.

Throughout her nine years, Northie has created some of the most iconic moments of the Kardashian’s fourth generation.

Although not the eldest grandchild of the bunch – that crown is for Mason Disick – North West proves she earns just as much as the attention.

Reality Titbit takes a look at her seven most iconic moments in the spotlight as we celebrate North West’s birthday.

North West at Kourtney and Travis’ wedding

North accompanied her mother as her plus one during Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding, but fans realised how much she has grown up. It seems, North is now as stylish as her mother, and takes after her dad Ye (Kanye West) in the fashion department.

For the wedding celebration, mum Kim shared candid photos of her eldest daughter, which was one month before she turned nine years old. Not only did she look fully gown up and almost as tall as her mother, but Kardashian fanatics were able to see the close bond between the two.

People were so focused on North West stealing the spotlight that some followers forgot that Kim was in the pictures! Although, we doubt that really with how influential Kim is!

Performing at Kanye’s Yeezy Fashion Show

As her father Kanye was presenting Yeezy’s Autumn/Winter 2020 Collection, the guests were surprised with a guest appearance. His then six-year-old daughter took to the stage for an unexpected performance.

Singing in front of a crowded venue, North sang and rapped “What are those? These are clothes”. According to People, North went instantly viral with fans gushing over her and laughing at Kim’s reaction. The reality star was reportedly tearing up at her daughter’s impromptu musical performance.

She sang the lyrics: “This is my new team”, “Look at my shoes/They are cute and cool” and the iconic “What are those? These are clothes.”

Becoming a TikTok star

Making her TikTok debut, North West’s spotlight has already seen her become a social media star.

At the time, North was with her friend Caiden Mills, the son of rapper Consequence, and the two were adorable. The kid duo were dancing to Bonde R300’s song Oh Nanana. Although the videos are now deleted, North proved she takes after her dad when it comes to singing and dancing.

As of today, North now shares her TikTok account with her mother Kim, where the two post videos of them recreating popular TikToks and videos with the Kar-Jenner family. The account has gathered over 74.7 million likes and almost 7 million followers.

North West stelas microphone off dad at church

My videos of Sunday Service due it no justice of the vibe we feel in that room, but this little video shows How much North loves our Sunday mornings ✨💖 pic.twitter.com/bhVN2x97JK — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2019

North was sitting with her friends during Kanye’s Sunday Church Service. As the gospel choir were singing along to the songs, the young star in the making was seen humming to the lyrics.

According to Metro, North tapped his knee and took the microphone from his hands. She started singing after overcoming her shy feelings at first. The then five-year-old was laughing with her friends and having her popstar moment.

Kim Kardashian, who filmed the adorable moment, shared the clip with her Twitter followers. She captioned it: “My videos of Sunday Service do it no justice of the vibe we feel in that room, but this little video shows How much North loves our Sunday mornings.“

Screaming at her dad’s music video

It wasn’t the first time that North had appeared in one of her dad’s music videos. Her role on Closed on Sunday definitely confused millions of viewers who streamed the song once it came on during Thanksgiving. Kris Jenner included.

The stars of Close on Sunday‘s music video were the children. It featured the appearances of their three other kids (Saint, Chicago, and Psalm) and also Kourtney and Scott’s three children (Penelope, Mason, and Reign).

Hilariously, North screams “Chick-fil-A” at the top of her lungs during the music video. The clip became an instant viral meme. Not a surprise, though.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, who? North becomes the star

The Kardashian family has always been supportive of the luxurious brand, Fendi. On the special occasion, the three generations of the family got together for a photoshoot. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and North West were the protagonists of the new Fendi campaign.

This time, the audience wasn’t interested in the momager or the beauty mogul. North completely stole their spotlight with her adorableness and her outfits. Sorry, not sorry.

Northie and Kim’s First Lady photoshoot

It’s no secret and not a surprise that Kim Kardashian enjoys dressing up for her photoshoots. This time though, she went all out as former First Lady Jackie Kennedy. North West accompanied her mother as the two become the cover stars of Interview Magazine.

At just four years old, North landed a major front cover as she dressed up in a traditional outfit from the 1960s. The internet completely lost it and loved how cute little Northie looked. She even got to have her own segment for the interview.