North West joined mum Kim and auntie Khloé Kardashian for a girls’ night out at a high school basketball game. Once again, North represents a clear young image of her famous dad and rapper’s fashion, Kanye West.

The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye ‘Ye’ West had a blast on a girls’ night out. The reality star’s children have been involved in many sports, including soccer and basketball. Despite her busy schedule, the 42-year-old has been seen attending all of her children’s games.

On this occasion, the trio visited a high school basketball game at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California. Other attendances included late NBA player Koby Bryant’s daughter Natalia, and TV personality La La Anthony.

North West’s night out at a star-studded high school basketball game

On December 13, North, mum Kim and her aunt Khloé were photographed enjoying a girls’ day at a basketball game. They visited the well-known Sierra Canyon high school, which defeated Christ The King.

The high school is known for being home to many children with famous parents and professional players in the NBA such as Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James who played against each other.

Kim kept it casual, wearing an all-army print top, green tracksuit, and sneakers. Whereas, Khloé was dressed cozier for the weather. The Good American co-founder wore a padded jacket and black leggings, matching sneakers with her older sister.

The nine-year-old, who adorably rooted for Sierra Canyon, kept it simple in an oversized black hoodie and grey pants – a staple on her dad’s wardrobe.

Kim Kardashian is taking her daughter North on all her adventures

As her eldest daughter and slowly experiencing her fame and the Kardashian impact, North has joined the reality star on some of her endeavors.

Fans have especially seen more of little Northie this year. North joined her mother in traveling the world at attendances like Paris Fashion Week, and also in Milan.

During the final episodes of The Kardashians, the beauty mogul confessed she wanted her daughter to join her so that she would have all kinds of memories of seeing her in big projects.

The two have also created a very strong mother-daughter bond. They have demonstrated this through their joint TikTok account which boasts more than 10 million followers.

North West is following her dad’s fashion style

On any given day, Kardashian fans can see Northie rocking outfits inspired by her dad. Since her parents have been fashion influencers, joining household brands and creating their own collaborations, it’s only natural North has good taste.

Now that Northie is getting older, the followers of the family have been able to see how the little star has begun to express her tastes in fashion.

Being compared to both of her parents, many have agreed that North is like her dad.

