When we’re not keeping up with the Kardashian clan on our television screens, fans know exactly where to go for their Kardashian fix. North West‘s joint TikTok account with her mom, Kim.

The mother-daughter duo is increasingly sharing videos on their account, with at least one clip being posted a day. In fact, West is probably the most active family member on social media at the minute!

Kim and North have got their TikTok followers in the Christmas spirit with their latest string of videos to festive tunes. However, their most recent video saw roles reversed as North screamed at her mom calling her ‘mean’ and ‘jealous.’

North West tells mom Kim Kardashian she’s ‘mean’ and ‘jealous’

North’s latest TikTok video is to Eminem’s hit song, Big Weenie, which has since gone viral on the social media platform. The clip consists of Northie with her favorite scrunched face filter on as she mimes the lyrics whilst getting all up in her mom’s face. In the video, she pretends to scream at Kim “I don’t understand/ Why are you being so mean?/You’re a mean, mean man.”

Whilst we don’t get to see Kardashian’s face her long blonde locks fall into the frame as she listens to her daughter miming the lyrics. Of course, it’s hard to keep up with Eminem’s pace of rapping so for the majority of the video North makes shapes with her mouth as she pretends to say the words.

This is probably for the best as they are rather harsh lyrics! She sings to her mom: “You’re just jealous of me ’cause you, you just can’t do what I do/ So instead of just admitting it, you walk around and say/ All kinds of really mean things about me/ ‘Cause you’re a meanie, a meanie”

North gives fans insight into mom’s designer tea collection

North West has let fans inside her mom’s designer tea collection in her latest TikTok video where she demonstrated how she makes tea. Of course, she uses her mom’s kettle from the brand Cuisinart which is called the PerfecTemp Electric Tea Kettle. On the desk were tea accessories including sweeteners, and the Williams-Sonoma Double-Wall Glass Tea Strainer.

North begins the video by opening a drawer to get herself teabag out, displaying the vast array of tea inside. The different drawer compartments were filled with a variety of different tea brands, including Traditional Medicinal tea along with brands Bigelow, and Yogi.

The 9-year-old prepared herself one type of tea mixed with chamomile tea from Bigelow. North then poured the drink into a glass mug from Viva, before adding a decent squirt of honey to the mix.

