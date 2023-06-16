North West as a baby is the cutest ever as her mom Kim Kardashian celebrates her 2023 birthday with pics of when her eldest child, North, was born. How old is North West and when was she born?

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t disappoint when she wished her daughter, North West, a happy birthday. The Kardashians fans have watched North develop into a confident star who loves playing with special effects makeup.

When Kim shared baby pics of North, she revealed that her daughter weighed just 4lb when she was born and was actually smaller than her dolls. Kim Kardashian also said that North, who she shares with Kanye West, is her bestie.

Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images

North West as a baby

North West’s baby picture next to her dolls was shared on Kim’s Instagram Story. Although she is now just 10 years old, Kardashian fans were convinced she is in her teenage years as she begins to “look more like Kim.”

However, the picture Kim shared of North as a baby sees her as a tiny little human with her eyes just slightly open. When North was two months, Kanye West appeared on Kris Jenner’s talk show and shared the first photo of North.

Kris asked who Kanye thought baby North looked like. “I pray she looks like her mother when she’s older,” he replied, as per Made for Mums. Kris Jenner said: “I think she’s an amazing combination of the two of you.”

She added: “She’s so adorable, she has Kim’s eyes, I think, and she has your cheeks and both of your lips.” Members of the Kardashian family have been sharing adorable pictures of North as a younger kid on her birthday.

Photo by GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When was North West born?

North West was born on June 15, 2013. She came into the world as a premature baby just over a year after Kim began dating Kanye West in April 2012, while still legally married to NBA player Kris Humphries.

Her divorce was finalized just days before North was born. Kim and Ye became engaged on October 21, Kardashian’s 33rd birthday, and married on May 24, 2014, at Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy.

Kim and Kanye are now divorced but continue to co-parent their children, with North as the eldest. Kim’s “mini-me” is now quite the star, having sung at her father’s Yeezy concert and usually attends public events with her mom.

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

North was just 4lb when she was born

North weighed 4lb when she was born, and was pictured posing next to her dolls sent to her by Alber Elbaz, creative director of Lanvin. Kim shared the cute picture on her Instagram Story, telling fans, “Spot my baby!”

She said: “North was only 4lb when she was born and her dolls were bigger than her! I always loved this picture.” North was born weighing 4lb 15oz as she was born five weeks early to Kim and Kanye.

Kanye was 36 at the time, alongside Kim, who was 32 when they welcomed their baby girl. During her pregnancy, Kim wrote in a Mother’s Day blog that she was “anxious” about the challenges ahead, as per Hello Magazine.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY