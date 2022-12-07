A group of Santa’s little spies has taken over Kim Kardashian‘s pristine mansion as it appears North West‘s Elf on the Shelf gang is throwing a crazy teepee party!

December is in full swing which means Elf on the Shelf madness has officially begun and North has really taken the reins in the Kardashian household.

The nine-year-old decided to make it look as though the Elves had teepeed the house in order to surprise her younger siblings in the morning.

North West’s ‘Elf on the Shelf’ teepees Kim Kardashian’s mansion

West is undoubtedly everyone’s favorite young social media influencer and has shown TikTok fans many of her daily activities. From showing her outfits, skincare routines, and dancing videos, North has dabbled in it all.

This time around she’s giving her mom a run for her money when it comes to moving around the Elf on the Shelf every day. North shared a TikTok on December 5 with a caption over the video which reads “crazy elves.”

It appears the nine-year-old had arranged the elves to make it look as though they had run wild in the Kardashian mansion and created absolute havoc. With toilet paper spewed across the floor and elves climbing up the walls, we would have loved to see Kim’s face when she saw the mess.

Hilariously, this isn’t the first time Kim Kardashian’s house has been teepeed. Her mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloe drunkenly plastered her house with toilet paper in a 2013 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In the episode, Khloe helps her mom climb over the fence before they spray silly string over the mansion and throw toilet paper over the walls.

Elf on the Shelf breaks Kim K’s strict house rules

Kardashian fans will know that Kim has a strict set of house rules when it comes to her mega mansion in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles. In fact, she has a regulation that there is only one room in the house where the kids can “run wild.”It appears North, or should we say, the elves, have broken this rule!

Kardashian has restricted where her kids can play in her home so they don’t ruin her perfectly decorated white interior.

In a blog post on her website, Kim shared: “Our home decor taste tends to be minimal and modern but the kids’ playroom is the one room in the house where I let them run wild. That’s where all the markers, paints, and colors are … By the time they’re done there, they have no desire to take a pen to our white furniture, lol!”

North West’s ‘Elf on the Shelf’ creations are elite

Thankfully, Kim appears to approve of North’s creative Elf on the Shelf displays. Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to share the masterpiece created by North for younger siblings, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Kardashian shared that the kids will “wake up so happy” as North’s mischievous elf set-up was taken to the next level. Kim showcased each of her child’s elves and explained what they were doing, starting off with “Psalm’s firefighter elf.” Kim showed the elf dressed as a fireman, holding onto a rope above the stove next to signs that read “caution!” and “fire!”

Kim then went on to explain that Chicago’s elf is a makeup artist as the photo showed the elf on the floor with makeup palettes and brushes surrounding it.

North decided that Saint’s elf would be sneaking some Nerds while watching TV. Kim wrote that the elf “[It] got into the candy, of course – if you know Saint.”

North’s elf was slightly more well-behaved as it was sat in a festive mug surrounded by candy canes on a table. Although that wasn’t all of the Elf gang as Kim teased that there “might just be some random elves chilling too.”

