North West‘s Kim Kardashian shirt shows just how much she worships her mother. At just nine years old, the youngster has made some serious fashion moves while experiencing life as Kim and Kanye’s daughter.

As if Kim and North’s TikTok isn’t iconic enough, the young fashionista has now been seen wearing a t-shirt with none other than her mother’s face on. It was discovered as the mom-and-daughter duo was papped by cameras.

While North repped her mom’s face, she moved out of the way so that Kim could have her solo moment. The Kardashian shared the pics to her Instagram and wrote: “So much involved with what has evolved – Nicole Young.”

North West’s Kim Kardashian t-shirt

North repped a Kim Kardashian t-shirt in the latest paparazzi photos of the mom-and-daughter duo. The pics were seen in a series of photos shared on Kim’s Instagram, two that show herself, and a couple of shots of her and North.

The nine-year-old smiled while wearing the white t-shirt featuring an image from Kim’s photoshoot where she eats a piece of spaghetti. She paired the iconic look with chunky Dolce and Gabbana boots and black baggy trousers.

North’s Kim Kardashian t-shirt was made by Dolce and Gabbana and can be purchased by fans everywhere. The exclusive clothing item “Ciao, Kim” Pasta T-shirt for $195 came out in September 2022.

Fans love Kim and North’s bond

From Kim and North’s TikTok page to simply always being together at events, the mom-and-daughter duo are total goals. Kim even took her eldest daughter along with her to Paris Fashion Week in 2022!

North has also joined her mom on the Paw Patrol cast, which comes out in October later this year. She will be the voiceover for a new pup while Kim is returning as the voice of Dolores from the first movie.

One fan wrote under Kim’s latest post: “She said, “Move to the side for a second North, so I can get a solo” 🤣🥰.”

Another simply penned on Twitter, where Kim also posted the pics: “Haha, love North’s tee!”

North’s fashion statements era

Since North found her own vibe, she’s been busy making fashion statements – and not all of them are clothes-focused. She once held up a sign that read ‘STOP’ to paparazzi who were taking snapshots of her.

She made her mark at the 2022 Paris Couture Week in oversize jackets and Crocs sandals. When she’s just chilling, North often wears chunky Yeezy sneakers – many of which are custom designs – as well as fluffy slide sandals by Akid.

Halloween 2022 was fully celebrated by North when she dressed as Michael Jackson — and completed her look with the actual hat the King of Pop wore in his “Smooth Criminal” music video back in 1988.

