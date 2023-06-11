North West has been spotted holding hands with her dad’s new wife, Bianca Censori as Kanye celebrates his 46th birthday with a star-studded bash in LA, but it’s the 9-year-olds makeup and face that are ‘concerning’ fans.

Bianca Censori and Kanye West faced marriage rumors for months until Censori seemingly confirmed them via a TikTok video. She was heard turning down a man’s advances by telling him: “I’m married.” It seems like she’s now getting closer to his family as she’s pictured with Ye’s eldest.

We take a look at the pics of North West and Bianca Censori, and why the 9-year-old’s makeup is concerning fans.

North West spotted holding hands with Bianca Censori

In rare photos obtained by PageSix, North has been spotted holding hands with Kanye’s ‘new wife’ Bianca Censori as they celebrate his 46th birthday.

It’s not the first time the two have met, although it seems like they’re now becoming more comfortable around each other as they entered the rapper’s big bash hand in hand.

Although North can be clearly pictured, there was no sign of Kim Kardashian or the rest of the family in attendance.

The gang was also caught on video as North filmed her father ‘vibing’ to his song Off The Grid whilst Bianca was seen smiling in the background.

Fans are concerned about North West’s face

Upon seeing the pictures of North and Bianca, many fans rushed to the comments to express their concern for the marks on North’s face.

“What happened to her face?” questioned one concerned fan.

“Is it just me or does North look like she got into a fight?” penned another.

One said: “North looks like she was in an accident of some sort.”

However, others came to the comments to clear things up as one wrote: “It’s makeup! She’s into stage makeup.”

TMZ has been told the scarring is FX make-up, as the 9-year-old seems to have taken after her mom and aunty, Kylie Jenner with her cosmetic creativity.

The 9-year-old practices her makeup on mom Kim

Fans of The Kardashians would have seen the hilarious sketch in the most recent episode where North ‘disguises’ her mom with prosthetics as she transforms into art teacher Annika.

Her skills are so great that she even fools the security guard, Kris Jenner, and poor Chi Chi, who got the fright of her life.

Of course, the OG prankster Scott Disick was involved, as Kim joked they’ve now become the new ‘Scott and Khloe.’