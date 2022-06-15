North West's most iconic and sassiest moments across her nine years













North West wouldn’t be Kim and Kanye’s daughter without a little sassiness thrown in. Just being born four weeks ahead of her due date shows how keen she was to be born and become a total icon, just like her parents.

She wore Dolce and Gabbana (vintage, of course) to her auntie Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker, has the important role of getting content for Kim’s Instagram, and had her first Vogue photoshoot before she reached the age of one.

So now that she’s reached her last year as a single-digit gal, what better way to celebrate than to look back at North’s most sassiest moments so far? The iconic celebrity child has had her fair share of hilarious scenes…

NETFLIX: Who is the Too Hot to Handle narrator? Get to know Desiree Burch!

Photo by NINO/GC Images

North’s Vogue cover

When North was nine months old, she experienced what it’s like to model for one of the top magazine fashion brands, Vogue. Alongside parents Kim and Kanye, she posed just a few months ahead of her first birthday.

Then in 2015, two months before her second birthday, North debuted on the cover of Vogue Kids on her own, alongside the incredibly apt tagline: “#WorldsMostTalkedAboutBaby.”

north west on the cover of vogue she was born like 6 seconds ago — bambj (@antthedeer) August 14, 2014

Colosseum | New Series | History

Singing at dad’s Yeezy event

In 2020, when she was just six years old, she stole the show at her dad’s Yeezy Season 8 collection at Paris Fashion Week when she performed an original song. North had even prepared her own rap!

During the surprise performance, her dad Ye was all smiles when she began rapping over the beat of child rapper ZaZa’s song What I Do?. She even referenced the 2015 meme “What are those?” before rhyming: “Those are clothes.”

Forget the clothes, because North totally stole the show and fans everywhere loved her original performance. From singer to photographer, she’s only nine years old and has a pretty impressive resume.

NORTH SINGING FOR YEEZY S8 IS THE BEST PART OF THE SHOW pic.twitter.com/k1IDqr4sh8 — holy coochie𖤐 (@SeanDestruction) March 2, 2020

Going live on TikTok by accident

Kim and North’s shared TikTok account was iconic from the minute it launched. It’s the main place we get to see the authentic North for her hilarious videos, but the most memorable moment was when she accidentally went live.

She burst into Kim’s bedroom while her mom was in bed, when fans realised she had gone live without permission from her parents. It happened just a few months after the parent-daughter duo joined the app together.

Their account is filled with fun videos, from dancing to acting out funny voiceovers, which has garnered almost 7 million followers already. North appears to have had most control over the page – but not that time!

WOW: Who is Tom from Celebs Go Dating? Five reasons why we love the super-sassy receptionist

Calling Kim’s house ‘ugly

Kim revealed that when North gets mad at her, she calls her house “ugly”, as per Buzzfeed. Pete Davidson’s beau adopted a minimalist approach to her home decor several years ago, which isn’t to her child’s taste. She admitted:

Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me: She’ll say, ‘Your house is so ugly, it’s all white! Who lives like this?’ She just thinks it, like, gets to me, and it is kind of mean because I like my house.

Basically, if North is thinking an opinion, you’re hearing about it – even if you are her mom, AKA Kim Kardashian. Much like her father’s outspoken views, she isn’t afraid to say what’s on her mind. Go North!

North West is going to be the most famous K-baby without even trying anything 😂😂😂she’s her dad’s daughter, she told Kim her house is so ugly 😂😂😂 #kuwtk — Bellah Powers ˢᵀ🔱🦄 (@bellahtyrah) May 21, 2022

Taking mom Kim’s photos

On June 5th, the reality TV star updated her 316 million Instagram followers by sharing pictures that her daughter North had taken of her. Look at those angles though!

It’s no surprise that fans now want to hire North as a photographer. Gathering more than twO million likes in an all-pink outfit, Kim revealed her daughter had taken all the pictures, captioning it: “Pics by North 💕💞.”

Wearing tight pink leggings with built-in heels, the mum-of-four matched it with a lighter pink jumper that showed her toned body. In contrast, she wore a pair of silver sunglasses.

In all five images, Kim either poses on a bed or stands in front of an all-pink luxurious background that matches her outfit from head to toe. She also sports a sparkling Balenciaga bag – she was recently named its brand ambassador.

WATCH NEW EPISODES OF THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY+ EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK