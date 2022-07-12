North West's scary prank on Kim came down to the youngster's make-up skills













At just nine years old, North West is scarily good at makeup and special effects and her latest prank on her mom proved that a little too much.

The reality TV star revealed that she and Kanye West’s 9-year-old daughter once staged a crime scene as part of a prank, but it looked so realistic that their housekeeper called the authorities.

Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage

North is into special effects makeup

During an interview with Allure, Kim explained:

North is really into special effects makeup, and she’s really good at it so I have a teacher come and show her special effects makeup where it’s like wounds and blood and tons of stuff.

She’s actually so good that I rented a house this summer … and she decided not only to prank me and do [the makeup] on her and Chicago, but she made the whole room look like a murder scene.

Kim went on to explain how she “cleaned up” the kids, but was “too tired” at the time to tidy the whole room before bed, so when she left the messy house to drop her kids off at school the next day, the housekeeper arrived to quite the scene.

Kim’s housekeeper called the authorities

Kim recalled the event during the interview and said:

The housekeeper came and tried to call the authorities and called the homeowner thinking that it was a full, real murder scene. I had to let them know that it was completely just a prank and my kids were doing special effects makeup. It was bad.

North may have a future as an MUA as she also recently gave her followers a makeup tutorial on her and her mom’s TikTok during her birthday getaway. And we must say, she is really good!

The mom of four said during her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last month that her mini-me “wanted to teach her girlfriends” how to create spooky looks.

North West is an ‘icon’

Seeing Northie this week in the Parisian streets wearing her dad’s old fashion label warmed the hearts of many. Fans often compare the nine-year-old to her dad Kanye, and she simply aced it.

Sorry Kim, but your daughter has stolen your spotlight! Fans of the reality TV family have been gushing over North’s style, describing it to be better than most adults, including her two fashionistas’ parents.