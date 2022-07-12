North West's STOP' sign confirms that she wasn't a fan of Fashion Week's Flashing Lights













It seems that North West has really found her voice lately, at just nine years old she is already telling it how it is and has no shame in doing so. Her latest statement came at Paris Fashion Week where she had enough of photographers taking her picture, so she held up a literal ‘stop’ sign.

Kim has also come out with a statement on Twitter, explaining why North supposedly did what she did and we have all the details for you.

Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images

North’s iconic ‘stop’ sign

Kim and North have been turning heads all week during Paris Fashion Week and more times than others, North has been the one stealing the spotlight.

The nine-year-old went viral for her message to photographers during the Jean Paul Gaultier couture show this week. North and her mom were clearly presenting too compelling of a picture, especially because Anna Wintour was on Kardashian’s other side.

At a certain point, North had enough and she held up a literal “STOP” sign, demanding photographers stop taking her photo.

Kim tweeted about the clip

The clip instantly went viral and Kim herself even decided to comment, she shared a clip of North holding up the sign on Twitter, explaining:

Anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds this video! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show…

Fans of the Kardashians were quick to comment back and they thought it was hilarious, the main type of comment, however, was how much fans were comparing North to her dad, Kanye, saying how she is “literally morphing into a mini version of him.”

North has been clapping back at the paparazzi

According to Entertainment Tonight, North has been questioning the paparazzi a lot on this trip, demanding, “Why do you have to wait for us all the time?” when some photographers jumped out at her and Kaim outside a restaurant.

North and Kim arrived at the show with matching nose rings and chains, and both of their looks featured a pinstripe fabric in black and white.

Kim also posted more pictures of her daughter during fashion week in some iconic outfits as they visited the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre.

In her array of outfits, North seemed to favour graphic tees, a pair of large black clogs with silver detail, colourful oversized sunglasses, and a bright blue letterman-style jacket. She already makes bold fashion choices, just like mom.

