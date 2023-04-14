Kim Kardashian has got the world “zooming in” on her texts as she lays in bed with her sister, Khloe.

A photo of Khloe Kardashian and Kim was shared by their younger sister, Kylie Jenner, in April 2023 as she gave her followers an “update.”

Kylie shared a slider of photos of her life lately including some of her daughter heading to ballet with her cousins, selfies in an LBD, and a cute snap of her sisters.

However, fans are more concerned with what’s on Kim’s phone than Kylie’s life update.

Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Taking to Instagram on April 12, 2023, Kylie Jenner shared a slider of photos captioned: “A quick update.”

The Kardashians star and entrepreneur has a whopping 387 million followers and Kylie needs to keep them in the loop of her latest goings-on.

Mom of two Kylie shared snaps of her babies, nieces, some tasty-looking food, and some photos of her taking some time to rest.

Khloe and Kim lay in bed

Judging by Kylie’s Instagram post, she’s been spending lots of time with her loved ones recently.

Her sisters, Khloe and Kim feature on her slider, and the two older sisters appear to be chilling out on a bed together.

Khloe and Khloe don loungewear and Kim is wrapped up in a blanket.

The two ladies look fresh-faced and Kim sports a long neat braid in her hair.

Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fans ‘zoom in’ on Kim’s texts

Some eagle-eyed fans of the Kardashians couldn’t help but “zoom in” on Kim’s text messages in the photo.

The mom of four poses in the photo with her iPhone facing up showing text messages.

Many fans took to the comments section to admit they had “zoomed in” on the photo. Some even said they were “extremely nosey.”

One commented: “Am I the only one tryna see the Kim texts?”

It doesn’t appear that any followers were able to make out what was in Kim’s inbox. One person said that the messages had been “blurred.”

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU FROM MAY 25