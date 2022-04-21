Nyonisela Sioh's ethnicity explored, he and Nene vacay in Ghana













Nene Leakes was an OG cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She was part of the Bravo show’s original line up which consisted of Shereé Whitfield, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and more housewives. Nene was one of the show’s most memorable cast members and she appeared on RHOA for 10 seasons as a main cast member.

During her time on RHOA, Nene was always filmed alongside her family members including her son and her late husband, Gregg Leakes. Gregg was a big part of the show, too, and was good friends with the rest of the cast members including Kandi Burruss. Gregg sadly passed away from cancer in 2021. Since her husband passed, Nene has moved on, with Gregg’s wishes, and she has a new boyfriend named Nyonisela Sioh.

Nene moves on with a new man in 2021

Nene was married to Gregg for 24 years. They married in 1997 and remarried in 2013. Despite many ups and downs in their marriage, Nene and Gregg stuck it out and were together until his passing in 2021.

In 2022, Nene can be seen loved up with someone new and it appears that she’s found happiness with entrepreneur Nyonisela Sioh.

As per Access in December 2021, Nene began dating Nyonisela Sioh around October 2021 and became an official item just before her birthday party.

Who is Nyonisela?

If it wasn’t obvious from how well-dressed Nene’s new man is, Nyonisela Sioh is a fashion designer and businessman.

As per his Instagram page, he makes bespoke sweats, suits and much more.

Nyonisela can be found on Instagram with 145K followers @nyoni_couture.

As per Gossip Next Door, Nyonisela was previously married and has three children.

Former RHOA husbands Peter Thomas and Apollo Nida appear on Nyonisela’s Instagram page, so it appears that he and Nene have lots of mutual friends.

Nyonisela Sioh’s ethnicity explored

When it comes to exploring Nyonisela Sioh’s ethnicity, multiple online sources write that he was born in Liberia and is Liberian-American.

The clothing brand owner has a net worth of $5m as per Gossip Next Door.

His business is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. However, it looks like he and Nene have ditched Atlanta and Charlotte for now. Judging by Nene’s recent Instagram posts, she and Nyonisela have spent time together in Ghana in 2022 and are still going strong.

