Oh snap, Raven Symone had a weight loss vision and dropped 40 lbs













Raven Symone has finally made her comeback as she returns to The View after a five-year hiatus since she left as co-host of the show in 2016. Now that she has returned her fans are gobsmacked by her new physique as she announces that she has lost an impressive 40lbs.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Raven lost the weight through diet alone

The Disney Channel star opened up about how she lost weight all through diet alone, not exercise. Raven revealed that she had to “kick” her sugar habit to lose weight.

The star also thanked her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday for her continued support through her journey, she said to her wives:

help, and guidance, and love, and fantastic cooking skills — which everyone here knows — she helped me kick sugar. Raven Symone

Raven went on to say how she felt like sugar was a drug to her that she became addicted to explaining:

I was addicted to it in wheat form, in regular form, and it’s out of my system,” she said, before joking that she also consumed sugar “in fish filet with an extra packet of ketchup — two on Fridays!” Raven Symone

Raven lost the weight for her wife

Raven also adorably mentioned why she chose to lose the weight in the first place saying how it was for her wife, she explained:

What made me want to change was her. I want to be here for her as long as I can. I found out some numbers at the doctor that were not pleasant for someone in my age bracket or any age bracket, to be honest with you. Raven Symone

The star continued to explain how she had to adhere to a low-carb diet and mentioned how if she ever craved sugar she would have a “keto-friendly” cookie. Aside from this, she practices intermittent fasting which involves not eating for up to 10-14 hours a day.

Raven-Symone just revealed she's lost 40 pounds simply by eliminating sugar from her diet. See the former Disney darling's transformation over the years in photos. https://t.co/q4hUbEDb6s — Life & Style (@Life_and_Style) March 31, 2022

Raven revealed at one point she fasted for two days

As she was sharing an update on her weight loss journey last May, Raven revealed how at one point she had gone 48 hours without eating. During the Instagram video she said:

Pounds down, pounds down. Check out the chin babe, you see that chin? If you all watch Raven’s Home literally right now, and then come on this live and see this joint, I got a whole different face going on. It’s a whole pounds down journey. Just so you guys know, I am 28 lbs. down. I lost a s**t ton of weight. Raven Symone

Continued to mention her two day fast and added that she doesn’t enjoy exercising but loves a long-distance walk, she explained:

Right now, I’m doing a 48-hour fast, so we’re on that journey right now. Raven Symone

