Olivia Newton-John's husband's painful heartbreak to 'heal with joy of her love'













Olivia Newton-John’s husband John Easterling has paid a new heartwarming tribute to the late actress in a touching Instagram post. He said their bond was a “love that transcends our understanding” as he attempts to heal his heartbreak over losing Olivia “with joy of her love”

Newton-John is best known for starring as Sandy in Grease and had become a international icon. The 73-year-old’s tragic death was confirmed by her husband in a statement posted to Olivia’s Facebook page on Monday, August 8.

Whilst Olivia’s official cause of death has not yet been released, she has had a long and public battle with breast cancer. She was first diagnosed in 1992 at 44 years old. Sadly, her cancer returned in 2013 and again in 2017.

Olivia Newton-John husband’s painful heartbreak

Using Newton-John’s Instagram account, Easterling wrote: “Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural”. Revealing that their relationship felt so easy that they “never had to ‘work’ on it.”

Easterling explained their love ran so deep they “were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever.”

Her husband’s tribute continued with: “At Olivia’s deepest essence she was a healer using her mediums of song, of words, of touch. She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known.”

It is publicly known that Newton-John was charitable. Easterling describes, “her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible. It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long.”

‘Pain and holes in my heart’

John then touched on her harrowing battle with cancer, and how she handled “her most difficult times” with “the spirit, the humor, and the will power to move things into the light.”

Eaterling reflects that his pain and “holes in my heart” as “her soul soars” will be “healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward”. To conclude, he thanked everyone for the “vast ocean of love and support that has come our way.’

Her husband also revealed that Olivia’s final request was for donations to be made to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, ‘in lieu of flowers’. The actress’ foundation funds research into plant-based medicine and holistic treatments used for cancer.

Who Is John Easterling?

John Easterling is Olivia Newton-John’s husband. He is also the founder and president of the Amazon Herb Company.

Easterling spent over two decades of his career going into the Amazon rainforest planting medicine. He researched and brought a variety of therapeutic plants from the Amazon to formulate and market in America.

Easterling eventually sold his Amazon Herb Company to TriVita in 2012 and then founded the company Happy Tree Microbes.

Newton-John and Easterling began dating in 2006, which is one year after her on and off partner of nine years, Patrick McDermott, went missing during a boating trip. Tragically, McDermott’s body was never found.

Olivia married John at an Inca ritual in Peru in 2008 and reflected on meeting Easterling during a 2016 interview with People. “I dated a little bit, but I wasn’t expecting to fall in love with him and then bam!” she gushed at the time. “He’s incredibly smart and compassionate. He says yes to everything, he says yes to life!”

Family and friends pay heartfelt tributes to Olivia Newton-John

Olivia is also survived by her 36-year-old daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, shared with her former husband Matt Lattanzi in 1986. Chloe posted a heart-felt tribute to her mom on Instagram saying: ‘I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend.’

Lattanzi also shared a moving song she had recorded in a studio with her mother. They called it Window in the Wall.

Following news of Olivia’s death many peple have paid tribute to the influential star including John Travolta, Dolly Parton, Sir Elton John and Kylie Minogue.