Actress Olivia Thirlby found love with her husband working on set but the couple did not place their relationship in the Hollywood spotlight until tying the knot.

Diablo Cody’s comedy-drama Juno established Olivia Thirlby and Elliot Page as two of Hollywood’s brightest young stars. The two actors play on-screen best friends, however, recent revelations in Elliot’s recent memoir suggest that their relationship pushed past just the professional boundary.

The actor claimed in his memoir, Pageboy, published June 6, that he and Olivia had a sexual relationship while filming Juno. Olivia or her representatives have yet to comment on Elliot’s claims.

This has sparked an interest in Olivia’s known on-set romance, with her husband Jacques Pienaar.

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

Olivia Thirlby met husband Jacques while filming Dredd

This alleged fling was not the only time Olivia Thirlby has been romantically linked to a colleague. In fact, she met her current husband, Jacques Pienaar, while filming 2012’s Dredd. Olivia starred in the sci-fi action as Judge Anderson, opposite Karl Urban’s Judge Dredd.

Two years after first crossing paths on set, Olivia married Jacques Pienaar. The couple tied the knot on December 28, 2014.

Celebrating their two-year marriage anniversary, Jacques wrote on Instagram: “Thanks for the most amazing two years of marriage and thanks for being my best friend. Life is truly wonderful with you and I look forward to this life with you by my side, it’s one hell of a ride!”

What does Jacques Pienaar do in the movie industry?

Known to have met his future wife while working on Dredd, you might be curious as to what Jacques Pienaar does for a living.

Jacques works in the sound department on film and television sets. His IMDb profile shows that he has worked on Love, Victor (2022), Dice (2017), Between Us (2016), The Last Face (2016), Blended (2014), Dredd (2012) and more.

The couple have collaborated since meeting on the set of Dredd. In 2017, they worked together on Damascus Cover.

Olivia Thirlby and Elliot Page had ‘palpable chemistry’

Anyone who’s seen Juno will know have witnessed first-hand Olivia and Elliot’s on-screen chemistry, but the actor revealed in Pageboy that this chemistry was even more “palpable” in their personal lives.

“I was taken aback the moment I saw Olivia Thirlby,” Elliot wrote in his memoir. He describes Olivia as “so much older, capable, and centered” before adding that she was far more “sexually open” than the actor was at the time. “The chemistry was palpable,” Elliot wrote. “It pulled me in.”

Four years after the release of Juno, Olivia Thirlby revealed she is bisexual. In an interview with Brooklyn Magazine in 2011, Olivia touched on why she joined iO Tillett Wright‘s Self-Evident Truths Project, a photography project focussing on people who are “anything but 100 percent straight.”

“No one should have to hide their sexual orientation,” Olivia explained. “Loving people is a necessary part of being human, and it is very difficult to love people in secret. It’s a horrible thing to force people to do.”

Three years later, on Valentine’s Day in 2014, Elliot, who then presented as female, revealed he was attracted to women.

GRV Media has contacted Olivia for comment on Elliot’s claims but did not receive an immediate response.