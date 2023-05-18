Usher and Kim Kardashian have been friends for years. With the reality TV star attending his concerts multiple times recently and the two being spotted mingling, they’re facing dating rumors, but is Usher married?

The Yeah! singer was seen chatting with Kim Kardashian and her ex Pete Davidson at the Met Gala in early May. So when Kim released more pictures with Usher on her Instagram, fans began to grow curious.

Dating rumors heightened even more when Usher suddenly commented on Kim’s post with some questionably flirty emojis. He’s not the only man swept up in the “500 people” Kim jokily claims to be dating…

Usher and Kim Kardashian rumors

Usher and Kim have sparked dating rumors recently following her attending his concerts multiple times and him being featured on her Instagram. He was seen smiling in a snapshot wedged in between Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

However, a source close to Kim K exclusively told Reality Titbit that the rumors are false. So as it stands, Usher and Kim are simply just close friends who often meet up at events. Plus, she loves Usher’s music!

Kim was also serenaded by none other than Usher during his concert show in Las Vegas – which she went to two weeks in a row – in April. It came just six months after her birthday plans to see him were derailed.

He made a fiery move at Kim

Kim isn’t dating Usher, according to a close source, but he did make a fiery move at Kim. He commented on her recent Instagram post with three fire emojis as soon as she uploaded the pics – featuring him!

The comment garnered over 1K likes in less than 24 hours, but Kim has not replied to him at the time of writing. Ever since she posted videos enjoying his Las Vegas gig to her Story, rumors have been floating around.

One fan wrote in the comments: “It’s like the 3rd time she’s been in Vegas seeing Ushers show in just one month or something right? They got something going on or what? 🙈😅.”

Another convinced follower penned: “She & Usher got something going on for sure.”

Is Usher married?

No, Usher is not married. However, he has two children with his girlfriend and music executive Jenn Goicoechea, who he began dating in October 2019. Their first daughter was born in September 2020, with a second child a year later.

The singer was previously married to his former longtime girlfriend and manager Grace Miguel. In September 2015, Usher quietly married Grace while vacationing in Cuba, before he filed for divorce in 2018.

Kim, on the other hand, is not married, either. She was previously married to the father of her four children, Kanye West, and moved on with Pete Davidson before they decided to split in August 2022.

