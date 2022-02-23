One innocent quote share has fans worried for Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz











Fans are going wild with speculation that beloved Vanderpump Rules stars, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz may be getting a divorce after Katie recently re-posted a ‘cryptic’ picture on Instagram.

Since the start of their relationship, Tom and Katie have suffered their ups and downs but have remained together as a strong couple and ended up getting married.

However, in the latest season, there was some strain on their relationship mainly surrounding drama between Katie and Schwartz’s right-hand man, Tom Sandoval.

Everything seemed to end well in the reunion but fans are left confused after Katie’s recent post. Lets’ check it out and spill the tea.

Katie’s Cryptic Instagram

Last week Katie shared a post from the Today Show’s Instagram containing a quote said by Kim Kardashian amid her divorce with Kanye and how she was now ‘choosing happiness. The quote read,

“In the last two years, I decided I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels good,” the quote read. “And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important, to be honest with yourself about what makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

This caught Katie’s followers’ attention immediately and they began to speculate if there was some sort of underlying message in there to do with her relationship.

Many thought the post was directed at Schwartz but others simply thought she was referring to ‘choosing happiness’ and simply supporting our girl, Kim K.

Reddit users encourage Katie to leave Tom

The post seemed to travel everywhere and even made it to a Reddit forum where fans of the show discussed their theories on the post. There was lots of encouragement for Katie to leave Tom, with one person saying,

I would love to live in a world where Katie dumps Schwartz and thrives. Season 10 would be picked up immediately Reddit

This was a common theme throughout the thread with lots of writers commenting on how great the show would be in the upcoming season with three of the main girls recently single. Another user wrote,

Imagine 3 of the girls recently single after years with questionable men Reddit

The couple are invested in expanding the family

Despite the divorce rumours, the couple has made it very clear since and throughout season 9 that they are ready to expand their family and are 100% invested in it.

Katie opened up multiple times on the show about her struggles with having to watch all of her closest friends get pregnant and have babies while she and Tom were struggling.

They went to see a fertility doctor to help and hopefully, the couple can successfully build their family when they are ready.

