Only Kevin Kreider could crash his car ten minutes after buying it













Bling Empire season 3 has had fans hooked since its debut on Netflix and the third season has been full of drama – in episode 7 we see Kevin Kreider involved in a car crash.

During the episode, rightfully entitled Crash And Burn, Kevin Kreider buys a car but just ten minutes later he’s written the vehicle off after a pretty serious crash. Check it out.

Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Kevin in car crash ten minutes after buying Tesla

During the episode, we see Kevin visit his family’s car dealership excited to buy his first vehicle in Los Angeles. In the scene he can be heard saying: “Getting this new car really feels like a new start for me.”

He buys a Tesla and gives the electric car his middle name, Taigen. As soon as he seals a deal for the car you can see how much he loves it and, as Kevin drives away in the vehicle, the car dealer says: “Safe trip you guys – be careful.”

Perhaps Kevin didn’t hear him as just ten minutes later sirens can be heard in the background as the scene changes and we see the car with its bonnet smashed.

Thankfully, apart from a cut on his arm, Kevin has no major injuries. He says: “I stopped. I can’t help it if the other guy speeds and I can’t see him.”

Police officers attended the scene and gave Kevin a citation. The scene ends with him saying: “I feel sick.”

Fans react to car accident

Many fans of the show were shocked when they saw the moment unveil on Netflix and quickly took to Twitter to share their opinions. One person wrote:

Not Kevin buying his first car just to crash it ten minutes later. I feel sick for him.

Another said: “Ten minutes after getting your first car Kevin? That has to be a record.”

Another penned: “Me wondering why Kevin’s family never bought him a car when they own a car dealership.”

Others showed concern: “I have to know if Kevin had insurance for the car he bought and totalled in ten minutes.”

Netflix announces Bling Empire New York

Bling Empire is set to take the Big Apple by storm as Netflix has announced a spin-off featuring a familiar reality TV face.

Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills star Dorothy Wang is leading the cast in the concrete jungle and fans are already buzzing. Taking to Twitter, one person wrote about Dorothy: “Can’t wait to see you shine in Bling Empire New York! You are a queen.”

Netflix hasn’t announced when the series will make its debut but, personally, we can’t wait.

