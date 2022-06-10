Oops, Britney Did It Again by tying the knot in third time lucky marriage













Congratulations Britney! The pop icon has just tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, actor and model Sam Asghari in an intimate ceremony.

Brandon Cohen who is Asghari’s representative confirmed the news to Variety this week saying that he is “very ecstatic” for the newlyweds.

Reality Titbit has the details on the small ceremony as well as the incredible celebrity faces that showed up to celebrate as well as some not-so-incredible guests that showed up… Check it out.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Britney and Sam got married at their home

People magazine confirmed that the pair got married in Spears’ home in Thousand Oaks, California. It was an intimate ceremony with approximately 60 guests – but these few guests were pretty famous.

Some of the attendees at the wedding were Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton.

People also reported that in true, iconic Britney Spears fashion she walked down the aisle to Elvis’ classic ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ and wore a Versace gown.

Selena Gomez spotted at Britney Spears wedding ceremony in LA. pic.twitter.com/LjFtU5VlTl — Pop Base (@PoeBase) June 10, 2022

Britney’s family didn’t attend the wedding

Despite the many famous friendly faces at her wedding, it was reported that her two sons, Sean and Jayden, who she shares with her ex Kevin Federline, did not attend the wedding.

It is not known why, but according to Federline’s lawyer in a statement made to People, her two boys wished the couple all the best.

Spears’ father Jamie Spears, mother Lynn Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears were also not in attendance, again it is not known why but we can assume it has something to do with Britney’s conservatorship case that happened just seven months ago.

The World is waiting for pictures of Britney Spears' wedding 😅👀 — WE NEVER SLEEP (@AticusZ) June 10, 2022

Britney’s first husband tried to crash the wedding

The wedding was not drama-free, however, as Britney’s first husband, Jason Alexander, attempted the crash the wedding earlier on Thursday. According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a 911 call about a trespassing complaint and arrived at the scene to find Alexander.

Variety also reported that after the police arrived and ran a records check it was discovered that he had an out-of-county warrant and was immediately placed under arrest.

The investigation surrounding Britney’s wedding and trespassing is ongoing and it is yet to be determined if he will face charges.

Spears and Alexander were married in 2004 for a total of 55 hours before annulling the marriage.

when britney spears wore her wedding dress to go buy a mercedes the day of her divorce, iconic pic.twitter.com/89tFA9O0Cm — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) June 9, 2022

