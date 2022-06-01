











The Real Housewives of New York City star, Ramona Singer has accidentally revealed the location of Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ wedding as she gave fans a sneak peek at the invitation.

The 65-year-old shared a photo via her Instagram on May 31 of the invitation which read, “Together with their families, TeresHoney, Melissa Gorga has ‘no guilt’ over RHONJ Teresa Giudice drama and Louis request the honour of your presence at the celebration of their union.”

Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images

Teresa and Luis are tying the knot in New Jersey

The sneak peek confirmed that Teresa, 50, and Luis, 46 are getting married in early august in East Brunswick, New Jersey. To be specific the “I do’s” will be said at the Park Chateau Estate.

The couple got engaged in October 2021 just a year or so after dating but it appears they are incredibly in love and very excited about their wedding.

Ramona put Teresa & Luis’ wedding invitation on FULL blast on her Instastory revealing the date, location, wedding guests, and registry.



She reallyyy f**ked that up 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/a71u9vdrq5 — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) May 31, 2022

Teresa has invited a lot of the housewives

The RHONJ star previously told Us Weekly that she is “inviting a lot of the housewives” to the ceremony. While attending the NBCUniversal upfront event on May 16 she said:

We’ll see who comes and who can make it and who can’t make it. Teresa Giudice, Us Weekly

Giudice noted that she has invited Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore as well as reunion host and Bravo icon, Andy Cohen.

The Standing Strong author’s four daughters, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, whom she shares with Joe, 50, will all also be part of the ceremony.

Teresa’s sister-in-law will not be a bridesmaid

On an episode of Watch What Happens Live Teresa revealed that she is having eight bridesmaids at her wedding, however, her sister-in-law and RHONJ co-star, Melissa Gorga, isn’t one of them.

I did find out on TV that I’m not going to be in Teresa’s wedding and I’m not a bridesmaid, which I’m OK with. I’m fine with [it]. Melissa Gorga, Melissa Gorga on Display

This was Melissa’s response when asked about the situation during a March episode of her Melissa Gorga on Display podcast. She continued to say, “I understand. To each their own.”

Melissa continued to express her happiness for her sister-in-law, saying:

I’m very happy that she’s happy. I love to see her smile when she’s with Louie so whatever she decides. It’s her wedding and I will be fine with it. Melissa Gorga, Melissa Gorga on Display