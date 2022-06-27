Oops, we got krissed as Kris Jenner fools fans with fake TikTok presidential video













Kris Jenner has won the #YouGotKrissed trend on TikTok this week as she joins in on the joke by announcing that she is running for president in 2024.

The “krissed” trend has been fooling countless users of the app for the past few weeks and who would have thought that the OG Miss Jenner herself would be the one to fool us.

Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

We all got Krissed by Kris

In a TikTok to her 2.1m followers, she hinted that she would be running as a candidate in the next presidential election in 2024 and she even had the campaign poster at the ready.

During the video, she wore a white pointed blazer and the matriarch looked like she meant business with “Kris Jenner 2024 presidential candidate,” written above the image as presidential music played in the background.

“I’m so excited to finally announce…” she wrote in the video caption. But then, suddenly an old video of Jenner with a sped-up version of the song Lady Marmalade played as the words “U just got Krissed #Krissed” appeared on the screen.

The video received 19.4 million views

Since Kris dropped the hilarious video, it has received a staggering 19.4m views, 5.2m likes, along with over 383,000 comments from fans who loved that the momager got involved in the trend.

One person said: “Did I just get Krissed by Kris?”

“I never felt so good getting krissed,” another person wrote. This is the greatest thing I’ve ever experienced lol,” a fourth person commented.

not us getting krissed by KRIS JENNER HERSELF LMFAO pic.twitter.com/b0gZnXo73i — charlie ☽ (@blueyedwhore) June 23, 2022

What is getting Krissed

If you spend time on TikTok you’ll have seen the latest trend as users complain they’ve been “krissed”.

Many users have been baffled by the posts but the trend seems to stem from a particular video of media personality Kris Jenner. So, if someone has been “krissed” on TikTok, it means a video they were watching unexpectedly ended with a clip of Kris Jenner dancing to iconic song Lady Marmalade.

The original video of Kris was uploaded a decade ago – but the part where Kris dances in a glittery green outfit has been the main focus of this latest TikTok trend. Users have been putting it at the end of videos, with fake rumours to draw people in, accompanied by captions such as: “You just got krissed.”