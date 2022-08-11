











Ozzy Osbourne has faced years of grueling health battles from painful falls and accidents to pneumonia and being diagnosed with Parkin, and he says watching him go through it all is breaking his wife Sharon’s heart.

The Black Sabbath rocker, 73, admits he thought he’d end up with bolts in his neck after injuring himself in a fall at his Los Angeles mansion in 2019.

When he fell on his way to the bathroom he aggravated devastating injuries he’d suffered 16 years earlier in a quad bike accident when he broke his neck.

But Ozzy is more worried about what the whole thing is doing to his loving wife Sharon, who he married in 1982.

Photo by FOX via Getty Images

Ozzy’s concerns for Sharon

Ozzy opened up about how his health battles were taking a toll on Sharon.

He told The Sun: “Never have I been laid up so bad for so long.

“It’s been breaking Sharon’s heart to see me like this but I will get back on tour if it f***ing kills me.”

Ozzy took his first step back onto the stage since 2018 when he performed at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in his native Birmingham.

Ozzy’s health troubles

Ozzy, who famously appeared with Sharon and their kids Jack and Kelly in their own reality show The Osbournes, was recently ill with Covid, saying he felt “sick as a dog” one day before feeling fine the day after.

Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

He also shared in 2020 that he’d been diagnosed with Parkin, a genetic condition similar to Parkinson’s disease.

But Ozzy says he’s doing well and doesn’t shake at all. He also said his doctor told him that his condition is the mildest he’s seen, with Ozzy saying he’s not sure how anyone even worked out he has it.

But it’s his spinal issue – from the quad bike accident in 2003 – that is causing him real trouble.

Speaking of his first surgery, Ozzy said: “I was told, ‘You’ve got a good chance of being paralyzed for the rest of your life’.”

View Instagram Post

He said he was “left in agony”.

Road to recovery

Ozzy has had two operations this year, which he says are helping him get back to where he wants to be.

He most recently went under the knife in June and only needed to stay in hospital for one night.

And while Ozzy admits he feels a bit like he’s going one step forward and two steps back, he says he’s “doing it”.

He has physiotherapy every morning and has set himself the goal of being able to run up a hill outside his house as soon as he can.

He’s also hard at work on his 13th studio album and is grateful for the love and support surrounding him.

“Thank God for Sharon and the kids and for so many people in the business. I can’t begin to tell you how grateful I am,” he said.

