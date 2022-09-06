Ozzy Osbourne thanks Sharon 'saving his life' during long battle against drugs











A whole different person, thanks to the power of love. The Black Sabbath icon Ozzy Osbourne thanks his wife for keeping him alive, and says giving up drugs and alcohol made him a ‘boring’ person.

Ozzy Osbourne’s battle with alcoholism and drug addiction began in the 1970s. A decade later, the singer married his second wife Sharon Osbourne (née Sharon Arden). She helped the singer on his journey to recovery. After many years of struggling and trips to rehab, the singer has been sober for nine years.

The 73-year-old has taken time off-stage to focus on recovering and getting back on track. Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2003. He also underwent several surgeries for a fall he suffered that damaged his spine. It was a tough two decades for the singer.

Most recently having contracted Covid-19, Osbourne managed to make it through with the support of his wife Sharon.

Ozzy says he’d be “dead” if it wasn’t for Sharon

Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images

During an interview with The Independent, the Black Sabbath frontman spoke about his marriage and celebrating his 40th anniversary with the former X Factor judge. Osbourne also told the news outlet the key secret of a happy marriage was “love”. He said: “If it wasn’t for Sharon, I’d be dead.”

Getting back on track after breaking Sharon’s heart with his health battle, the couple have gone to Hawaii to celebrate their anniversary. Reminiscing about his past and how he started taking drugs, Ozzy Osbourne is grateful to leave that behind.

He said: “I was doing f****** huge amounts of drugs and booze. I never stopped. People wouldn’t know if I was gonna go through the door, the roof, or the window. Now I don’t drink or smoke or f****** do any of that s***. I’m f****** boring!”

An early addiction

Ozzy started drinking before he dropped out of school, as FHE Health reports. However, his addiction to alcohol worsened when the singer’s fame began to take effect.

In 1968, he and members of the band smoked marijuana regularly. Three years later, guitarist Leslie West introduced Ozzy to cocaine at an after-show party at a hotel.

The report also reveals, although the members of the band took drugs, they affected Ozzy Osbourne more because of their volume and intensity. The band’s heavy drug use affected their work schedules and delayed recording seasons because they were “too stoned”.

In 1979, Ozzy was fired from Black Sabbath because they were simply fed up with his addictions. Ozzy was given a few thousand dollars for his contract. He reportedly spent those in a hotel room and the rest of the money on drugs and parties.

After launching his solo career, marrying Sharon, and having several near-death experiences, Osbourne began his journey of sobriety in 2006.

The Osbournes are back

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

A new series is in the works. The revival of the family’s former show The Osbournes which ran from 2002 to 2005. 20 years after the release of its first episode, a new show called Home To Roost will give fans a glimpse into the many changes that have taken place within the family.

The couple had been living in Los Angeles for over two decades. However, they are in the process of moving back to the UK. The ten-part series of 30-minute episodes will also show everything from Sharon’s 70th birthday, Kelly’s soon-to-be-born baby, and Ozzy’s preparation for an upcoming tour.

“This will be a genuine portrait, showing Sharon and Ozzy as they face up to illness and the challenges of getting older, but with the usual Osbourne eccentricities, humour, warmth, and love,” a statement released by the BBC said.

BBC head of commissioning, documentaries, Clare Sillery said about the couple: “I’m delighted that the Osbournes will be sharing this next chapter in their lives with BBC viewers in what promises to be a funny, moving, and honest insight into their new life in the UK.”

If you’ve been affected by this story, you can contact American Addiction Centers at (877) 686-7688. Or Talk To Frank on 0300 123 6600 in the UK.

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK