Ozzy Osbourne’s three-word response to Kelly Osbourne’s plan to marry in Las Vegas has been called a classic parenting technique by many fans.

The Osbourne family starred on their own reality show, The Osbournes, between 2002 and 2005. Musician Ozzy Osbourne, his wife Sharon Osbourne, and their two children, Jack and Kelly, became fan-favorite stars with their candid family stories.

A video from an old episode has resurfaced on TikTok where Kelly had a rebellious moment and revealed that she would go to Las Vegas to get married.

Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne reacts to Kelly Osbourne marrying in Las Vegas

An old video from The Osbournes has been trending on TikTok in recent days, leading to hilarious reactions from social media users.

In the video, Kelly tried to be rebellious and detailed her plans to get married in Las Vegas before Christmas and have a baby after that.

Her mom joined the conversation with her sarcastic reaction and said: “I know you will, Kelly. Do it, Kelly. How exciting. I love a good wedding.”

Kelly insisted that she was serious about her plans but her mom didn’t have any of it and added to the fuel by telling her daughter to “get pregnant”.

But it was Ozzy’s three-word response to Kelly’s plans that left a number of TikTok users in stitches.

“Good for you,” the heavy metal singer responded as he drifted away from the bedroom. Watch the hilarious throwback video below:

TikTokers applaud Ozzy for parenting hack

Many TikTok users have applauded Ozzy for the classic parenting hack and flooded the video with their hilarious reactions.

“Putting this parenting technique in my back pocket,” one social media user commented.

“Kelly wanted to be rebellious so bad,” someone else wrote.

“She wanted to rebel against them but they didn’t care,” a third user wrote. “Sharron doubling down for her and saying she means it when Ozzy didn’t flinch,” a fourth one added.

Kelly welcomed her son Sidney last year

In related news, Kelly welcomed her first child, son Sidney, with her partner and Slipknot musician Sid Wilson last year.

The media personality posted a sweet picture with her baby for Easter 2023 when they both met and spent time with the Easter bunny.

“Baby Sidney and I just met the Easter bunny!” Kelly wrote in an Instagram post on April 6, 2023.

Kelly currently presents the latest season of the Fox game show Beat Shazam alongside Nick Cannon after regular host Jamie Foxx was hospitalized in April this year.