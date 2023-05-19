Top Chef star Padma Lakshmi once shut down rumors that she was “pregnant” after opening up about having a “burrito belly” following speculations on social media.

In last night’s episode (Thursday, May 18) of Top Chef, Padma stunned in a bodycon blue dress but some eagle-eyed fans were quick to flood Twitter with baseless speculations.

The American writer and presenter has been candid about having bloating issues and proudly opened up about having a “burrito belly” in a previous Instagram post.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi is not pregnant

Padma is not pregnant. The 52-year-old Bravo star and Indian-American presenter welcomed her only child, daughter Krishna Thea, in 2010.

The presenter, who has hosted Top Chef since 2006, appeared to have a more rounded belly in her fitted blue dress for Thursday’s episode.

While some viewers flooded social media with pregnancy speculations, others noted that the dress simply wasn’t that “flattering”. Moreover, Padma recently graced Sports Illustrated’s latest issue where she showed off her toned physique.

“It’s the dress. She just did a Sports Illustrated photo shoot. Her body is slamming lol,” one viewer commented on Twitter. Another one chimed in: “I think it’s the dress.”

Top Chef star said she has a “burrito belly”

Padma has faced pregnancy speculations on several occasions and the star has publicly talked about having bloating issues after being diagnosed with endometriosis in 2006.

In December 2020, the Top Chef star took to her Instagram and clarified that she is not pregnant before people make any assumptions about her body.

“Oh I don’t care if it’s almost sundown, I am absolutely going to embarrass you on the beach with this sombrero!” she captioned a picture with her daughter during a holiday in Tulum, Mexico.

“No I am not pregnant, I just like tacos, and burritos and enchiladas…!!!” she noted.

Padma graced the Sports Illustrated cover

Padma looked amazing in a photo shoot for Sports Illustrated’s latest swimsuit issue. The TV host stunned with a gold bikini for the publication.

The Top Chef star revealed that the photoshoot call was very short notice and she had only a couple of weeks to prepare for the cover issue.

Padma found out about the exciting opportunity when she got a call from her publicist and she flew to Dominica three weeks later.

In an Instagram post, the presenter shared a video from the photoshoot, followed by the caption: “This is me. I wouldn’t go back to my 20s if you paid me all the money in the world.”