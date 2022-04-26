Paris Hilton proves "I really don't think, I just walk" in hilarious Coachella video













Paris Hilton recently attended the annual Californian music and arts festival Coachella and proved her famous quote “I really don’t think, I just walk” absolutely right in a hilarious video.

Fans think that the reality star’s bodyguard deserves a raise as he is shown chasing after Hilton while she skips through the desert flaunting her floaty skirt.

Watch the viral footage and see what Paris had to say about her behaviour as she describes it as “sliving” in a trending TikTok duet.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Paris Hilton proves “I really don’t think, I just walk”

A TikTok user named @megcoss took to TikTok with some iconic Coachella footage posted on 24th April 2022.

American media personality Paris Hilton is shown frolicking through the Coachella festival as the sun sets and her bodyguard can be seen attempting to catch up with her.

Accompanying the funny footage is the typed caption:

“The way Paris Hilton’s bodyguard has to chase after her in the desert heat as she skips away.”

The viral video now has over eight million views, more than 900,000 likes and a comment section full of laughter.

Paris reacts to the hilarious Coachella video

With a current following of six million users, @parishilton later duetted the video as she danced with her dog and paired the repost with an emoji-filled caption:

“#Sliving is my cardio. It’s a workout keeping up with the Queen Sliv #Coachella.”

According to the reality star, “sliving” is a portmanteau of the words “slaying” and “killing it” while “living your best life”.

Supporters were delighted to see Paris Hilton “sliving” her best life and many even suggested that her bodyguard is in need of a pay raise after all that running.

A user named @claumydia jokingly commented:

“Parents at the park when their toddlers dart away”

Another TikToker named @arimonika stated that the bodyguard is helping her keep fit:

“She’s helping him get exercise and stay healthy… Thoughtful queen #sliving”

The reality star liked @foxtrottruckin’s comment which compared her to a fairy as she floated through the desert:

“Like a fairy floating through the forest.”

