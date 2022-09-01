









Paris Hilton is a regular Burning Man attendee and now that the Black Rock Desert event is back following the pandemic, it’s no wonder that she’s packed and ready to head off for this year’s gathering.

In the past, Paris Hilton has been seen attending Burning Man alongside her celebrity friends including Cara Delevigne. The event has been running since the eighties and attracted almost 80,000 people in 2019. This year, Burning Man is running from August 28th to September 5th.

Per the Burning Man website, there’s excitement around the festival returning this year: “After several long years, we are going Home! It’s time to resume our Waking Dreams and look to the future as we rebuild and recreate together.”

Paris preps for Burning Man

Taking to Instagram in August 2022, Paris shared with her followers that she was packing for Burning Man.

Paris is one of many celebrities known for attending the annual event, others include Diddy, Susan Sarandon, Karlie Kloss, Katy Perry, Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio per W Magazine.

Paris’ Burning Man outfit

In Paris‘ IG Story she shared a snap of herself wearing a pink bodysuit and boots, complete with wings on her back, goggles on her head and glasses.

The Simple Life star wrote that she was “loving” her “fit” and tagged Khloe Kardashian, Emma Grede and their brand, Good American.

Paris also tagged brands Givenchy, Esqape and Dolls Kill. MSN reports that Paris’ Givenchy boots are worth around $2K.

Sliving for a busy schedule

Judging by Paris’ Instagram page, Burning Man is just one of many social events in her calendar this year.

She’s heading out to the event a little later than some, as the festivities kicked off on August 28th. But, Paris won’t miss the ‘man burning’ as that’s set to take place on September 3rd.

She performed at and attended Tomorrowland festival in July 2022 and posted snaps with celebs including Steve Aoki and Lele Pons. Paris also DJ’d at Ushuaia Ibiza in July.

