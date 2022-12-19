Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope Disick now follows her mum’s luxury footsteps, as her latest TikTok shows a $300 Sephora haul with all sorts of brands, but none of them were from aunties Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

As a member of the Kardashian family, Penelope doesn’t need really need to spend money on Kylie Cosmetics and SKKN. Hitting up the Sephora store, the 10-year-old came back home with a lot luxurious of skincare and makeup goodies.

At the age of 10, Penelope and Scott’s second child, just like her cousin North West, has been playing around with her massive collection of cosmetics. The young star has also shared a few clips on her joint TikTok account with Kourt.

Days before Christmas, Penelope treated herself and got a couple of essentials, and he total receipt was quite… Expensive.

Penelope Disick’s Sephora trip cost more than $300

On December 18, Penelope Disick went to her conjoint TikTok account with mum Kourtney to share her latest spree at Sephora, where the toal was an estimated amount of $324.

In recent months, both Penelope and her cousin North West have been very active on TikTok. Their respective accounts share videos of their lives, as well as favorite skincare and makeup products.

In the 13-second video, Penelope goes through her bag, showing off her purchases. It included two Dr Jart Cryo Rubber masks, a K18 hair repair mark, two Charlotte Tilbury wands, a Dior blush, a Rare Beauty highlight, and an Ouai hair product.

Following her successful auntie’s footsteps, it wouldn’t surprise us if Penelope came after their empires!

Kourtney was criticized for letting Penelope wear makeup, but fans rushed to defend her

Last August, Kourtney faced criticism after her daughter posted a video doing a makeup tutorial. Kardashian critics were unhappy with the reality star for allowing her young daughter starting to wear makeup at a young age.

Social media users were divided and began sharing their opinions. Kardashian fans rushed to defend the young star saying it wasn’t uncommon for girls to experiment with makeup at a young age.

“Penelope Disick being more put together at age 10 than I will ever be in my entire life. Slay queen, I guess,” one tweeted.

Following the backlash, the video has since then been deleted. Nonetheless, it hasn’t stopped Penelope from showing off her different purchases and makeup tricks with her five million TikTok followers.

Penelope has also promoted her auntie Kylie and Kim’s cosmetics brands. This proved the Kardashian-Jenner squad is all about supporting each other.

